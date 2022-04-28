Top prospect Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner did not come to play with his 2022 NFL Draft outfit. The cornerback showed up to Las Vegas with a powder blue suit and custom Sauce chains.

Take a look at his draft night fit:

When asked about his look ahead of the draft, he said:

"New addition, man, you can never have too much sauce ... This all purpose sauce right here, you see it don't say barbecue or hot sauce, it's all purpose sauce. You would never know what's in it."

If you want to make a statement on the biggest night of your life, why not do it with two diamond incrusted necklaces?

Sauce, who said he got the nickname from a Little League coach, wore two chains. One chain said "Sauce" in diamonds, with details that made it look like the chain was dripping, and the other was a sauce bottle that also had the nickname written.

His collegiate team, the Cincinnati Bearcats, seemed to approve of his jewelry choices.

If wearing his own name on his neck was not a hint that he is very confident in himself, him saying he is the "chosen one" is certainly a clue.

Leading up to the draft, Gardner said, "I feel like I'm the best in the draft. There's no doubt about it. There's no way I can be a bust. That shouldn't even be an option."

Gardner is expected to show off that chain on the draft stage early on Thursday night, as a projected top-five pick.

