It is never too early to start thinking about next year's NFL Draft, even if the 2022 NFL Draft is far from over. Next year's draft is scheduled to be held in Kansas City, Missouri. The Draft will take place between April 27 and April 29 in the home of the Kansas City Chiefs.

This is the first time the Chiefs will be hosting the event. The action will take place primarily at Kansas City's Union Station and World War I Museum and Memorial.

Kathy Nelson, President and CEO of the Kansas City Sports Commission, said:

"This will be one of the biggest and most-anticipated professional sporting events our city has hosted. Not only will fans from around the country be traveling to experience the NFL Draft and NFL Draft Experience, but millions of viewers will see Kansas City in the national spotlight ..."

For those moving on to the next Draft, requests for priority access are already up for Kansas City's major event.

The website says priority access features "the best seats to watch the action unfold, hospitality with elevated tailgate fare, beer and wine, NFL player appearances, the chance for behind-the-scenes tours and more, your trip to the 2023 NFL Draft will be memorable for years to come."

Kansas City could be revamping the city in time for the Draft, with plans for an entertainment district.

Erik Wullschleger, who is with 3D Development on the project, said the district would have volleyball courts, big screen TVs, yard games, shops, food and a 170-foot Ferris Wheel. The goal would be in part to bring more people into downtown Kansas City when the Draft comes to town.