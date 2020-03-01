NFL Draft Combine: Prospect Ben Bartch creates his infamous nasty smoothie in Indianapolis
A reminder that Bartch would drink this every morning and sometimes gag while trying to get it down
As the only Divison III college football player at this year's NFL Scouting Combine, Ben Bartch, out of St. John's (Minn.) needed to find a way to stand out amongst the rest of his competition. Rather than do it the traditional way -- running a fast 40 time, showing out on the bench press, etc. -- Bartch made a name for himself during this period in the league calendar by simply telling reporters about the gross smoothie he drank that helped him go from a 250-pound tight end, to a 309-pound tackle.
Despite the combination of seven scrambled eggs, a big tub of cottage cheese, grits, peanut butter, banana and Gatorade sounding more like a viral video stunt than a way of bulking up, this didn't stop people from being curious about what this vile concoction tasted like. Bartch showed it off with the world's strangest cooking show at the combine for NFL Network.
At first glance, it doesn't look nearly as terrible as it sounds. Without the help of smell, or knowledge of the ingredients, it almost looks like your run-of-the-mill breakfast smoothie. Of course, just holding the cup of the smoothie immediately ruins any doubt of what you're about to drink, as it feels warm to the touch. At least it doesn't taste that bad, though -- according to Colleen Wolfe, at least.
