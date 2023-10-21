The Los Angeles Chargers have lost three of their first five games this season by eight combined points. The road doesn't get any easier in Week 7 as the Chargers visit Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. The Chargers are 3-15 in their last 18 meetings against the Chiefs, meaning most people will likely back Kansas City with their Week 7 NFL office pool picks. The Week 7 NFL schedule features several other tough calls, including Dolphins vs. Eagles, Steelers vs. Rams and Packers vs. Broncos. Should you back Jalen Hurts and the Eagles to bounce back at home with your NFL confidence pool picks or will the Dolphins pull off the upset? Before you make your NFL predictions, you need to see the Week 7 NFL football pool picks from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 7 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 172-120 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 26-12 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has simulated the entire Week 7 NFL schedule 10,000 times and generated its optimal NFL pick'em plays. Head to SportsLine to see them now.

Top Week 7 NFL office pool predictions

One of the top Week 7 NFL predictions from the model: The Seattle Seahawks (-7.5) comfortably beat the Arizona Cardinals at home. This NFC West rivalry has been lopsided in recent years, with Seattle winning four of the last five matchups. The Cardinals are also 1-10 against the spread in their last 11 games against divisional opponents.

The Seahawks were frustrated in the 17-13 defeat against the Bengals last week, but Geno Smith is leading an offense that's averaging 27.7 points per game over their last four contests. Seattle's defense has also been effective this season, especially against the run. The Seahawks are giving up just 79.2 rushing yards per game, which ranks fifth in the NFL. SportsLine's model projects Arizona's ground game will finish with 65 rushing yards on Sunday, a big reason why the Seahawks win outright in well over 70% of simulations. See the rest of the model's Week 7 NFL pool picks here.

How to make Week 7 NFL office pool picks

The model also made the call on every other Week 7 NFL game and has strong picks for potentially close NFL matchups like Dolphins vs. Eagles, Rams vs. Steelers, and Lions vs. Ravens. It's also calling for several favorites to struggle big-time. You can only see all of the model's NFL pool picks here.

So who should you pick in every Week 7 NFL game, and which favorites should you avoid? Visit SportsLine now to get optimal NFL office pool picks, all from a proven computer model that has returned well over $7,000 since its inception, and find out.