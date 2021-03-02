The Baltimore Ravens need help at wide receiver in order to get the most out of Lamar Jackson in the passing game. Baltimore's lack of a No. 1 wideout has cost the offense in each of the past two postseasons, and it doesn't appear the Ravens will search for a top playmaker to assist Jackson in his third year as the starting quarterback.

Per ESPN's Jamison Hensley, the expectation for the Ravens at wide receiver isn't to pursue a "top-tier" free agent (Allen Robinson or Kenny Golladay) -- but to use their free agent money on the second-tier group. The Ravens need an upgrade at the position after having the fewest receptions (137) and yards (1,729) amongst all 32 NFL teams. Marquise Brown accounted for 44.5% of the wide receiver yards last year, signaling Baltimore needs more play-makers to get the most out of Jackson.

Not going after a No. 1 wide receiver could be problematic for the Ravens, who do plan to upgrade the position in free agency. Baltimore could pursue the "second-tier" options at wideout, including A.J. Green, T.Y. Hilton, Corey Davis, and Marvin Jones -- but the top options don't appear to be in play.

Baltimore has $18.06 million in available salary cap space at the moment, but also has free agent decisions to make with Matt Judon and Yannick Ngakoue -- as both will be expensive to retain on the roster. The Ravens are also set to revamp at wide receiver with Willie Snead entering free agency and Dez Bryant not coming back into the fold -- leaving Brown, Miles Boykin, and Devin Duvernay as the top three options from last season.

That's not nearly enough to help Jackson, who threw for 2,757 yards and 26 touchdowns despite the lack of options on the outside. Perhaps the Ravens will seek a trade for a No. 1 wideout, but the front office can't let this position go unnoticed while Jackson is the premier dual-threat quarterback in the league.