Leonard Fournette is still searching for his next NFL team after a three-year stint with the Buccaneers. He's also expressing thanks for escaping an unusual car accident without injury. The former Pro Bowler said on Instagram Tuesday that his SUV caught fire while he was driving it, sharing video of the charred Dodge Durango, but added that he's OK after the incident.

"Man, it was one of those days today," Fournette wrote, "but I would like to thank God. ... I am still blessed."

Fournette's SUV, which had appeared in one of his previous Instagram posts weeks earlier, can be seen in the video parked on the side of a highway, burnt and broken without much of the windshield, hood, front bumper and fender. It's unclear what caused the fire.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the incident happened on northbound I-275 in Tampa.

Fournette, 28, has been a free agent since his release from the Buccaneers in March. The former first-round draft pick spent the last three years in Tampa Bay, notably starring as the team's lead rusher during its 2020 Super Bowl run and then leading the club with 812 yards and eight touchdowns the following season. He spent the first three seasons of his NFL career with the Jaguars, topping 1,000 rushing yards twice.