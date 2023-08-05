DeMarcus Ware honored past teammates who were physically in attendance during Saturday's Hall of Fame induction ceremony. The former Cowboys and Broncos' pass rusher honored his teammates who were there in spirit, too.

Ware said he reserved seats in the crowd for Demaryius Thomas, Ronnie Hillman, and Marion Barber, who each passed away in recent years.

"We lost some guys too soon," Ware said of his teammates who have passed away. "I held these seats in my heats for you guys here today. Keep resting in peace."

Thomas, who died in December of 2021, was an integral member of the Broncos' Super Bowl 50 championship team. He also had an infectious smile and became a fan favorite in Denver.

A running back, Hillman was a versatile player who rushed for seven touchdowns for the 2015 Broncos. He passed away in December of 2022 at the age of 31. Also a running back, Barber was an extremely physical player who was the backbone behind several prolific Cowboys offense during the 2000s. Barber passed away in June of 2022 at the age of 38.

Ware's speech was full of emotion. He shared a story when he had a gun pointed at his head in a parking lot during an altercation in college. Ware said that he used that moment as inspiration to take full advantage of his opportunities moving forward. Ware also made peace with his father, who was absent during his upbringing.

"I'm telling you now, on the biggest platform of my life, that I forgive you," Ware said to his father.