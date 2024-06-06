The Carolina Panthers took a break from organized team activities for a high-octane team outing on Wednesday, which saw quarterback Bryce Young and other players try out being on a NASCAR pit crew and check out stock cars during a trip to Hendrick Motorsports and Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord. The Panthers were put to the test during pit practice as part of a tour they received from Hendrick Motorsports vice president and NASCAR Hall of Famer Jeff Gordon.

Young, a star at Alabama and the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, was put on tire carrier duty along with some of his teammates. The Panthers would also visit the NASCAR Racing Experience in Charlotte, featuring a Car of Tomorrow-era stock car with a special Panthers paint scheme featuring No. 51 in honor of Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker and Panthers legend Sam Mills.

The day also saw a helmet swap between Jeff Gordon and first-year Panthers head coach Dave Canales, who gave the racing legend a custom No. 24 Panthers jersey.

With the greater Charlotte area serving as the base of operations for much of the NASCAR industry, the Panthers have enjoyed a good relationship with NASCAR and its stars since entering the NFL as an expansion franchise in 1995. A number of NASCAR drivers are Panthers fans themselves, most notably Cup Series star and Daytona 500 champion William Byron.