The Carolina Panthers are dipping their toe into the UFL pool, as they are reportedly expected to sign former Memphis Showboats wideout Daewood Davis, per NFL Media.

Davis, who is listed at 6-foot-1, 196 pounds, caught 41 passes for 446 yards and five touchdowns this past season for the Showboats, which led to him being named an All-UFL receiver along with Hakeem Butler and Marcus Simms. Davis' 446 receiving yards ranked seventh in the league.

The once-Oregon Duck transferred to Western Kentucky after four seasons in Eugene, and caught 106 passes for 1,635 yards and 15 touchdowns in 26 games played for the Hilltoppers. Davis went undrafted in 2023, and signed on with Mike McDaniel's Miami Dolphins.

During a matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 3 of the preseason, Davis suffered a scary injury that caused him to be carted off the field, and spend the night in the hospital. That game was canceled in the fourth quarter. Davis was eventually waived by Miami with an injury settlement. However, he clearly bounced back and put together a nice UFL campaign.

The Panthers have revamped their wide receiving corps for Year 2 of the Bryce Young era. They traded for former Pittsburgh Steelers wideout Diontae Johnson, and drafted South Carolina's Xavier Legette with the final pick in the first round. Now, they are reportedly bringing in a 25-year-old UFL star.