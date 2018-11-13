NFL moves Chiefs-Rams game from Mexico City to Los Angeles due to poor field conditions

The Chiefs and Rams will no longer meet in Mexico City. Due to concerns over the field conditions in Mexico City, the NFL has moved Monday night's game from Mexico City to Los Angeles.

The NFL announced the move in a release, which you can find below.

Chiefs-Rams game to move from Mexico City to Los Angeles due to field conditions pic.twitter.com/vWmpzS9lOr — Michael Signora (@NFLfootballinfo) November 13, 2018

