NFL moves Chiefs-Rams game from Mexico City to Los Angeles due to poor field conditions

After concerns over the field in Mexico were raised, the NFL decided to move the game back to L.A.

The Chiefs and Rams will no longer meet in Mexico City. Due to concerns over the field conditions in Mexico City, the NFL has moved Monday night's game from Mexico City to Los Angeles. 

The NFL announced the move in a release, which you can find below.

We'll have more to come on this story.

CBS Sports Writer

Sean Wagner-McGough joined CBS Sports in 2015 after graduating from UC Berkeley. A native of Seattle, Sean now resides in the Bay Area. He spends his spare time defending Jay Cutler on Twitter. Full Bio

Our Latest Stories