NFL moves Chiefs-Rams game from Mexico City to Los Angeles due to poor field conditions
After concerns over the field in Mexico were raised, the NFL decided to move the game back to L.A.
The Chiefs and Rams will no longer meet in Mexico City. Due to concerns over the field conditions in Mexico City, the NFL has moved Monday night's game from Mexico City to Los Angeles.
The NFL announced the move in a release, which you can find below.
We'll have more to come on this story.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Report: KC, LA players want game moved
The field in Mexico is an absolute disaster, so the players are taking matters into their own...
-
Le'Veon Bell doesn't report to Steelers
Le'Veon Bell's season appears to be over before it ever began
-
Week 11 NFL odds, picks, sims, bets
SportsLine's computer model simulated every Week 11 NFL game 10,000 times with surprising...
-
Le'Veon throws Conner a Pro Bowl vote
Bell has given no indications about whether he will or won't report to the Steelers
-
Jerry calls Riley reports 'speculation'
Jones also says the team did not consider taking play-calling duties away from Scott Lineh...
-
Pick Six: Who ends up winning NFC East?
Brady Quinn joins Will Brinson on the Pick Six Podcast to break down the latest around the...