NFL on CBS analyst Tony Romo staying with CBS Sports on a long-term contract extension

Tony Romo is set to remain with CBS Sports for the 2020 NFL season and beyond. Romo is staying with CBS Sports on a long-term contract extension, according to CBS Sports communications.

Romo joined CBS Sports in April 2017 as the lead game analyst for THE NFL ON CBS. He also called "Thursday Night Football" games during the 2017 NFL season. Romo has been paired with Jim Nantz and Tracy Wolfson as the CBS Television Network's lead NFL announcing team for the past three seasons, and in February 2019 called Super Bowl LIII for the first time together.

CBS will broadcast Super Bowl LV in Tampa, Florida, in February 2021.

Prior to joining CBS Sports, Romo spent 14 years as the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. He joined the Cowboys in 2003 as an undrafted free agent where he started his professional career as a placeholder. After being named the starting quarterback in 2006, Romo led the Cowboys to six playoff appearances and became a four-time Pro Bowler before retiring following the 2016 season.

Romo's 97.1 passer rating remains the fourth highest of all-time and the highest among retired players. He currently holds several Cowboys team records, including passing touchdowns, passing yards, most games with at least 300 passing yards and games with three-plus touchdown passes. Romo threw for 34,183 yards and 248 touchdowns in his NFL career.

Romo attended Eastern Illinois University, where he led the Panthers football team to two Ohio Valley Conference Championships, and he was named Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Year and All-American three times. In 2002, Romo was a recipient of the Walter Payton Award in his senior year, which recognizes the most outstanding offensive player in the Division I Football Championship Subdivision of college football. In 2009, Eastern Illinois University retired Romo's No. 17 jersey and inducted him into the EIU Hall of Fame. He is the first Eastern Illinois player to have his number retired.