NFL owners vote to change instant replay rules for potential pass interference calls again
All reviews of pass interference plays will be initiated by a coach's challenge
For the second time this offseason, the NFL is making a change to the rules regarding replay review of pass interference plays.
Back in March, the owners ratified a proposal that would allow coaches to challenge pass-interference penalties, including ones that go uncalled on the field, for most of the game; but in the final two minutes of the half, review of called and uncalled pass-interference penalties was to be assigned to the replay assistant. It was deemed a one-year rule that would be evaluated next year.
On Wednesday, the owners voted to amend that rule change once again, deciding in a 31-1 vote that review of pass interference penalties, called and uncalled, would have to be initiated by a coach's challenge throughout the entire game -- including in the last two minutes of a half or game.
This issue popped up due to a blatantly obviously missed pass interference call late in the NFC title game, which played a significant role in the Rams going to the Super Bowl instead of the Saints. Saints coach Sean Payton and owner Gayle Benson played an instrumental role in pushing for replay review of pass interference plays.
The NFL wants to exclude Hail Mary plays from this review process due to the sheer amount of contact that happens on those plays, preferring to stick with the referee's call on the field. It will be interesting to see how they determine what is and is not a Hail Mary, but for now, that's the plan.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 NFL Free Agency Tracker for top 50
Where are the NFL's top free agents landing this offseason? Follow along with our updating...
-
Owners vote to ban 3 drills during camp
The Oklahoma drill is among the drills being banned
-
Bobby Wagner plans to be highest paid LB
Wagner is representing himself in negotiations with the Seahawks, and potentially other teams...
-
Aaron Rodgers unhappy with 'GOT' ending
Warning: This story will have major spoilers
-
Moves to help Saints' Super Bowl chances
The offseason isn't over yet and New Orleans could still boost its Super Bowl chances by making...
-
Nick Bosa exits practice with injury
The 49ers have confirmed that Nick Bosa suffered an injury during practice on Tuesday