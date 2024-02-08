The San Francisco 49ers' offense will look to get on the board early against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 58 on Sunday. San Francisco has come from behind to win both of its playoff games this season, most notably overcoming a 24-7 first-half deficit against the Detroit Lions in the NFC Championship Game. Christian McCaffrey is expected to have a big day for the 49ers, with his Over/Under for rushing yards at 88.5, while receiver Jauan Jennings, who has had clutch catches in the 2024 NFL playoffs, has an O/U set at 27.5 receiving yards in the latest NFL prop bets. Who should you target in your Super Bowl parlay picks? Before you make any Super Bowl picks or NFL parlays, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception.

The model ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span.

Top Super Bowl NFL picks

After simulating Super Bowl 58 10,000 times, the model predicts Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce goes over 70.5 receiving yards. The veteran has been red-hot in the playoffs over his career, finishing with at least 71 receiving yards in 12 straight playoff games. Kelce continued that trend when he secured 11 catches for 116 yards and a touchdown in Kansas City's AFC Championship victory against the Baltimore Ravens. With that performance, he is now second only to former 49er Jerry Rice in NFL career playoff receiving yards.

Kelce has averaged 87.3 receiving yards through three postseason games this year, and will be going up against a 49ers pass defense that allowed Detroit Lions TE Sam LaPorta to catch nine receptions for 97 yards in the NFC Championship game. The SportsLine model is projecting Kelce to finish with 77 receiving yards, giving value to the Over. See which other NFL parlay picks to make here.

