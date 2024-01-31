The 2024 Super Bowl will take place on Sunday, Feb. 11 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The Kansas City Chiefs will take on the San Francisco 49ers in a rematch of the Big Game from four years ago. Kansas City won that game, 31-20, and Patrick Mahomes took home Super Bowl MVP honors after throwing for 286 yards and two touchdowns while adding another touchdown on the ground. However, San Francisco is favored by two points this time around coming off a pair of come-from-behind wins this postseason.

Mahomes is the +130 favorite to win Super Bowl MVP honors and bundling that with Chiefs money line (+100) in your 2024 Super Bowl parlays could lead to a lucrative payday.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters the conference championship round of the 2024 NFL playoffs on an incredible 184-129 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It also is on a 38-21 roll on top-rated picks since Week 7 of last season and nailed seven straight top-rated picks entering the 2024 NFL playoffs.

The model ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has locked in eight confident NFL best bets for Super Bowl 58.

Top Super Bowl NFL picks

After simulating Super Bowl 58 10,000 times, the model predicts 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy finishes well under 247.5 passing yards. Purdy threw for 4,280 yards and 31 touchdowns this season while leading the NFL in yards per pass attempt (9.6), QB Rating (113.0) and QBR (72.8).

However, he has looked a bit more like a game manager since a four-interception game against the Ravens late in the regular season. Purdy has only averaged 7.7 yards per attempt in his last four games including the playoffs and he's failed to reach 248 passing yards or more in three of his last five starts.

Now, he'll take on a Kansas City defense that ranked fourth in the NFL against the pass this season and that has held 13 of 20 opposing quarterbacks to 247 yards or fewer. The model predicts that the Chiefs' secondary continues to cause problems and projects that Purdy only throws for 223 yards on average, making under 247.5 passing yards one of the strongest elements of its Super Bowl 58 parlay. See which other NFL parlay picks to make here.

How to make Super Bowl NFL parlays

The model also jumped on seven other NFL picks where it says the line is way off, including one side of the total that hits over 60% of the time.

What are the model's top NFL Super Bowl picks?