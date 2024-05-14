FRISCO, Texas -- Voluntary workouts are winding down for the Dallas Cowboys, and their organized team activities (OTAs) kick off in a week on May 21.

However, 2023 First-Team All-Pro wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, who led the NFL in catches in 2023 (135) while breaking Hall of Famer Michael Irvin's Cowboys single-season catches and receiving yards (1,749) records, has yet to show up to the Cowboys' team facility this offseason. He is entering the final season of his rookie contract on a fully-guaranteed fifth-year option worth $17.991 million while in a search of a new, long-term deal.

Lamb will likely look to reset the wide receiver market on an average per year salary basis like each of the last two major extensions at the position have with the Detroit Lions re-signing Amon-Ra St. Brown to a four-year, $120.01 million contract ($30.002 million average per year) and the Philadelphia Eagles re-signing A.J. Brown to a three-year, $96 million contract ($32 million average per year). At this point in the offseason, Lamb's holdout isn't concerning to the Dallas coaching staff.

"It [Lamb's holdout] doesn't matter right now. CeeDee's a pro," Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer said Tuesday. "He's going to know what to do. I know [quarterback] Dak [Prescott] and the guys have some communication with him. We know he's taking care of business, and when he gets back here, we'll certainly be able to find ways to get him the ball."

Prescott confirmed he will find time to link up and throw with Lamb this offseason even if that means his top target becomes a houseguest.

"Not necessarily," Prescott said on May 1 at the 2024 Reliant Home Run Derby, benefiting The Salvation Army when asked if he has thrown with Lamb yet this offseason. "I know he's not in town right now, but we will get it in. Trust me. If we are roommates all July, if that's the case, it'll be fine. So no worries in that guy. I know what he's doing. I know how he's preparing. I know where he is. … So all confidence in the way that he's preparing and what he's doing and how he's going to [be ready]."