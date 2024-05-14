Ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft, the first overall pick was all but guaranteed to be Caleb Williams going to the Chicago Bears. However, it was the order of the rest of the top quarterbacks that could have gone a few ways. The Washington Commanders had the No. 2 overall pick and the belief was that Jayden Daniels or possibly Drake Maye would be joining their offense.

They ultimately went with Daniels, a move Commanders wide receiver Jahan Dotson was pleased to see. The pass-catcher put his seal of approval on the pick, saying it's the decision he would have made if he was in the war room that night calling the shots.

"He's great," Dotson said to reporters, via NBC Sports. "I don't know if I can say this, but that's the quarterback that I wanted. I was happy when we drafted him. I'm really looking forward to building a relationship with him. Furthering our relationship since I've known him in the past. … He has big things coming for him."

Dotson worked out with Daniels before and liked what he saw back then.

The Commanders have lacked consistency at quarterback and are looking at their top-two pick to help bring a winning culture to Washington. Dotson was selected by the Commanders with the No. 16 overall pick in 2022, and in the two seasons he's spent in the NFL, he's played with four quarterbacks.

In his career, Dotson has 84 receptions for 1,041 yards and 11 touchdown. Last year, he had 49 receptions for 518 yards -- third highest on the team -- along with four touchdowns.

Daniels, the 2023 Heisman Trophy winner and the AP College Football Player of the Year, finished last season with 3,812 passing yards, 40 touchdowns and four interceptions.