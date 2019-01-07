NFL Playoffs Forecast: Chargers-Patriots weather could feature tons of snow, frigid temperatures

Things are finally breaking right for the Chargers and just when that's happening, here comes the dagger of Los Angeles potentially having to play in a nightmare, east coast weather game against the Patriots on Sunday.

The first Divisional Round matchup between Philip Rivers and Tom Brady since the 2006 season -- which will be on CBS (and streaming on CBS All Access) at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, by the by -- will not only feature the oldest combined age of two quarterbacks in NFL playoff history (78 years between them!) but it also might feature some seriously funky weather.

We are six plus days out right now, but it's worth noting that as of right now there's a decent chance we see some serious snow for the Rivers-Brady matchup.

via Google

That's a 50 percent chance of precipitation with a high below 32 degrees (a.k.a. freezing). For you non-meteorologists out there -- I took Weather and Climate twice in college so you didn't have to -- that means it would be snowing and potentially snowing like crazy. The timeframe of the current weather event lines up perfectly with the 1 p.m. ET kick too.

The Weather Channel is also calling for 50 percent chance of precip as well as very cold temperatures, so snow is looking like a possibility.

Locally, WBZ's Jacob Wycoff says the forecast is a little more optimistic for the Chargers chances of getting some sunny California weather. Or at least sunny weather anyway.

It's not hard to imagine Gillette Stadium caked with snow in January. It's one of the sights you imagine when you think about the Patriots and the playoffs.

The Chargers, with their California roots, probably prefer not to see it.