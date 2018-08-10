NFL preseason: Andrew Luck gets sacked, gets back up in first NFL action since 2016
Luck proved on Thursday that he's healthy enough to lead the Colts in the 2018 season
After missing all of the 2017 season with a shoulder injury, Colts quarterback Andrew Luck returned to the field against the Seahawks. In doing so, Luck provided proof that he's actually healthy enough to take a snap, drop back to pass behind an offensive line blocking real life pass rushers, and throw an actual football.
In his two series of action, Luck led the Colts to two field goals by completing 6 of 9 passes for 64 yards and a 87.3 passer rating. He took a sack, which usually isn't a good thing, but it might be a good thing for Luck considering he hasn't taken a real football hit since the 2016 season.
On Thursday night, Luck briefly played football, and he survived. That might not seem like much, but for Luck and the Colts, it was the most important thing to happen against the Seahawks.
