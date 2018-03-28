NFL responds to question of whether it used new catch rule for Super Bowl LII replay

On Tuesday, ESPN's Chris Mortensen and Sal Paolantonio said that the NFL's just-passed new catch rule was used back in February during Super Bowl LII. On Wednesday, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell was asked about it during his press conference from the owners meetings in Orlando.

The Boston Globe's Ben Volin, who asked Goodell the question, noted that league official Troy Vincent told radio host Dan Patrick last week that under the old language, a slight movement of the football meant a catch should be overturned upon review. Volin also pointed out that Super Bowl referee Gene Steratore, when reviewing Corey Clement's touchdown catch, admitted that the ball moved slightly before upholding the call.

So did the league use the new catch standard under the old rules during Super Bowl LII?

Goodell referred the question to NFL senior VP of officiating Al Riveron, who was standing next to the commissioner.

"No we did not," Riveron said. "In order for us to overturn a call we had to see clearly indisputable evidence. And there was some slight movement but we didn't see loss of control, we didn't see indisputable evidence that he did not have possession of the football."

Here's Vincent's full remark to Patrick, which certainly seems different than what Riveron describes above.

"That slight movement of the ball ... the old language read [if there's] slight movement, then that means you've got to overturn it," he explained, via CBS Boston. "… [Now] you can have movement but you can still maintain control. We removed and got out of the business of slight movement. Because you can have movement but still be in control. The Clement play in the Super Bowl was the best example. The ball moved but he had complete control over the ball through the process of the catch."

And here's Steratore while reviewing the Clement touchdown during the Super Bowl.

"It sticks here and then it goes there, but he never loses control. Is there a little ball movement? Yes. But that does not deem loss of control. You know? It goes from here, sticks on the forearm, right back to the hand, touchdown."

Paolantonio on Tuesday reported that the new rule was in place during Super Bowl LII.

"I talked to Al Riveron (on Monday) after the (Super Bowl) press conference — the vice president of officiating — and it was pretty clear to me that it was already in place when they ruled on the Zach Ertz catch for the touchdown and the Corey Clement catch for a touchdown," Paolantonio said. "When (Riveron) had those conversations, he was in New York, with Troy Vincent sitting next to him, with Gene Steratore the referee on the field. They were having that conversation, and they were basically legislating on the fly during the Super Bowl. And now, we've seen it enacted unanimously by the owners."

Riveron disagrees but either way, this was the precise problem with the old rule -- it was almost impossible to know what did and did not constitute a catch. Hopefully this all changes with the new rule, which has three simple parts: control, two feet down and a football move.