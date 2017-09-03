NFL roster cuts tracker: T.J. Ward released, Patriots trade Brissett, all the final cuts

NFL teams have cut their rosters down to 53 players ahead of Saturday's deadline to reduce rosters from 90.

Many teams got a jump on finalizing their rosters Friday, with the Seahawks engineering several trades that affect their defense, including adding Sheldon Richardson from the Jets. You can catch up with the 10 most notable moves of Friday right here.

The biggest name cut on Saturday thus far has been Broncos safety T.J. Ward, which you can read more about here. The Patriots and Colts got together on the biggest trade of the day, with Jacoby Brissett heading to Indy to boost the team's quarterback situation and first-round bust Phillip Dorsett going to New England.

All 32 teams have announced their cuts, which you can find below.

AFC East

Buffalo Bills

Players cut to reach 53 (final): TE Rory Anderson, G Karim Barton, LB Carl Bradford, WR Jeremy Butler, TE Jason Croom, S Shamiel Gary, OL Cameron Jefferson, RB Jordan Johnson, WR Dezmin Lewis, DT Marquavius Lewis, LB Jacob Lindsay, LB Abner Logan, S Adrian McDonald, DE Jake Metz, OL Jordan Mudge, OL Michael Ola, RB Cedric O'Neal, S Joe Powell, OT Greg Pyke, S Bacarri Rambo, P Austin Rehkow, CB Jumal Rolle, WR Brandon Reilly, WR Rashad Ross, S B.T. Sanders, TE Wes Saxton, CB Marcus Sayles, DE Ian Seau, WR Daikiel Shorts, WR Rod Streater, CB Bradley Sylve, DE Max Valles, OL Zach Voytek, QB Keith Wenning, DT Nigel Williams

Miami Dolphins

Players cut to reach 53 (final): LS Winston Chapman, P Matt Darr, QB Brandon Doughty, TE Thomas Duarte, G Isame Faciane, QB David Fales, WR Trey Griffey, S A.J. Hendy, LB Neville Hewitt, OT Sean Hickey, CB Larry Hope, RB Storm Johnson, LB Deon Lacy, WR Rashard Lawrence, WR Malcolm Lewis, S Jordan Lucas, DE Cameron Malveaux, DE Praise Martin-Oguike, WR Mitch Mathews, WR Drew Morgan, DT Lawrence Okoye, TE Chris Pantale, CB Lafayette Pitts, DE Joby Saint Fleur, RB De'Veon Smith, WR Damore'ea Stringfellow, LB Junior Sylvestre, C/G Craig Urbik, DE Julius Warmsley, LB Brandon Watts, DE Nick Williams, OT Avery Young, OT Sam Young

New England Patriots

Players cut to reach 53 (final): DL Josh Augusta, DL Michael Bart, LB Trevor Bates, RB Brandon Bolden, WR Austin Carr, TE Sam Cotton, RB LeShun Daniels, Jr., OL Jamil Douglas, DE Kony Ealy, LB Brooks Ellis, OL James Ferentz, RB D.J. Foster, LB Jonathan Freeny, DL Geneo Grissom, FB Glenn Gronkowski, DL Woodrow Hamilton, WR Cody Hollister, DB David Jones, OL Ted Karras, DE Caleb Kidder, DL Darius Kilgo, DB D.J. Killings, OL Jason King, LB Christian Kuntz, TE Matt Lengel, DB Will Likely, WR Devin Lucien, WR K.J. Maye, OL Conor McDermott, DB Kenny Moore II, TE James O'Shaughnessy, OL Max Rich, DB Jason Thompson, DB Damarius Travis, LB Nick Usher, WR Tony Washington

New York Jets

Players cut to reach 53 (final): OL Jeff Adams, OL Alex Balducci, TE Brandon Barnes, LB Frank Beltre, OL Chris Borderlon, OL Ben Braden, DB Xavier Coleman, DB Armagedon Draughn, DL Jeremy Faulk, FB Anthony Firkser, DL Patrick Gamble, WR Chris Harper, WR Frankie Hammond, LB Connor Harris, DL Anthony Johnson, OL Javarius Leamon, K Ross Martin, S Doug Middleton, RB Romar Morris, LB Spencer Paysinger, LS Tanner Purdum, DB David Rivers, DT Deon Simon, DE Devon Still, RB Robenson Therezie, RB Jahad Thomas, DE Lawrence Thomas, DB Shamarko Thomas, WR Kenbrell Thompkins, OL Craig Watts, WR Myles White, WR Lucky Whitehead, WR Dan Williams, WR Marquess Wilson

AFC North

Baltimore Ravens

Players cut to reach 53 (final): WR Quincy Adeboyejo, P Kenny Allen, LB Randy Allen, LB Brennen Beyer, WR C.J. Board, G Jarell Broxton, DB Robertson Daniel, TE Larry Donnell, S Otha Foster III, T Roubbens Joseph, QB Thaddeus Lewis, LB Boseko Lokombo, TE Ryan Malleck, WR Chris Matthews, RB Taquan Mizzell, C Derek Nelson, OT Stephane Nembot, FB Ricky Ortiz, ILB Donald Payne, LS Taybor Pepper, DB Reggie Porter, OT Jarrod Pughsley, RB Bobby Rainey, WR Keenan Reynolds, G Maurquice Shakir, C Matt Skura, RB Lorenzo Taliaferro, CB Trevin Wade, G De'Ondre Wesley, WR Griff Whalen, QB Josh Woodrum, C Jeremy Zuttah

Cincinnati Bengals

Players cut to reach 53 (final): LB Bryson Albright, LB Brandon Bell, WR Chris Brown, DE Ryan Brown, DE Will Clarke, S Demetrious Cox, LB Paul Dawson, DR David Dean, C J.J. Dielman, K Jake Elliott, DE Wallace Gilberry, DE Marcus Hardison, FB Darrin Laufasa, OT Landon Lechler, C Cameron Lee, CB Tony McRae, P Will Monday, OT Kent Perkins, WR Alonzo Russell, TE Mason Shreck, G Dustin Stanton, DT Josh Tupou, WR Kermit Whitfield, DE DeShawn Williams, RB Jarveon Williams, S Brandon Wilson, OT Eric Winston

Cleveland Browns

Players cut to reach 53 (final): WR Mario Alford, WR Rasheed Bailey, LB B.J. Bello, WR Josh Boyce, S Christian Bryant, DL Desmond Bryant, S Trey Caldwell, DE Xavier Cooper, DB Justin Curry, OL Anthony Fabiano, OLB Ladell Fleming, G John Greco, CB Joe Haden, WR Rannell Hall, CB J.D. Harmon, CB Alvin Hill, TE J.P. Holtz, TE Nate Iese, OL Gabe Ikard, OL Cam Johnson, LB Deon King, WR Jordan Leslie, RB Terrence Magee, TE Taylor McNamara, WR Richard Mullaney, DB Najee Murray,G Kitt O'Brien, LB Kenneth Olugbole, QB Brock Osweiler, K Cody Parkey, WR Jordan Payton, DB Ed Reynolds II, DE Karter Schult, CB Channing Stribling, DT Brandon Thompson, RB Brandon Wilds, WR James Wright

Pittsburgh Steelers

Players cut to reach 53 (final): WR Demarcus Ayers, C Ruben Carter, OL Ethan Cooper, RB Knile Davis, CB Brandon Dixon, C Kyle Friend, LB Matt Galambos, LB Austin Gearing, S Malik Golden, CB Senquez Golson, S Jacob Hagen, WR Cobi Hamilton, LS Colin Holba, DE Lavon Hooks, QB Bart Houston, LB Farrington Huguenin, TE David Johnson, LB Steven Johnson, DE Francis Kallon, LB Keith Kelsey, DE Johnny Maxey, TE Jake McGee, OT Brian Mihalik, OL Keavon Milton, CB Dashaun Phillips, DT Roy Philon, OT Jake Rodgers, CB JaCorey Shepherd, WR Justin Thomas, RB Fitzgerald Touissant, WR Marcus Tucker, S Terrish Webb and RB Trey Williams

AFC South

Houston Texans

Players cut to reach 53 (final): TE RaShuan Allen, WR Dres Anderson, DT Eli Ankou, C Erik Austell, S Lonnie Ballentine, TE Evan Baylis, P Cory Carter, OLB Mike Catapano, S K.J. Dillon, OT Laurence Gibson, DE Matthew Godin, WR Justin Hardee, NT Ricky Hatley, WR Germone Hopper, CB Bryce Jones, WR Marcus Leak, OLB Eric Lee, WR Riley McCarron, ILB Sio Moore, CB Robert Nelson Jr., K Nick Novak, RB Dare Ogunbowale, LB Dayon Pratt, OLB Gimel President, OT David Quessenberry, ILB Shakeel Rashad, CB Denzel Rice, CB Marcus Roberson, DE Daniel Ross, G Chad Slade, S Malik Smith, WR Devin Street, WR Chris Thompson, G Josh Walker, OLB Tony Washington, QB Brandon Weeden, ILB Avery Williams, WR Wendall Williams

Indianapolis Colts

Players cut to reach 53 (final): OLB Akeem Ayers, CB Dante Blackmon, DT Josh Boyd, WR Marvin Bracy, WR Fred Brown, OT Fahn Cooper, OLB Lavar Edwards, RB Josh Ferguson, S Tyson Graham Jr., S Lee Hightower, WR Bug Howard, TE Henry Krieger-Coble, WR Justice Liggins, RB De'Mard Llorens, P Jeff Locke, DT T.Y. McGill, CB Tevin Mitchel, WR JoJo Natson, DT David Parry, RB Troymaine Pope, S Tyvis Powell, G Adam Redmond, RB Daryl Richardson, WR Brian Riley, ILB Darnell Sankey, WR Valdez Showers, OLB Garrett Sickels, ILB Sean Spence, DE Jhaustin Thomas, OT Arturo Uzdavinis, G Terran Vaughn, QB Phillip Walker, CB Corey White, S Andrew Williamson, TE Steven Wroblewski, OT Andrew Wylie

Jacksonville Jaguars

Players cut to reach 53 (final): TE Caleb Blueitt, OL Malcolm Bunche, RB Tim Cook, LB P.J. Davis, LB Akeem Dent, DE Hunter Dimick, CB Brian Dixon, TE Alex Ellis, WR Amba Etta-Tawo, OL Avery Gennesy, LB Andrew Gachkar, DE Malliciah Goodman, CB Doran Grant, RB Jonathan Grimes, TE David Grinnage, RB DuJuan Harris, S Jarrod Harper, DB Tracy Howard, CB Charles James II, CB Stanley Jean-Baptiste, G Nila Kasitati, DT Tueni Lupeamanu, DT Kevin Maurice, LB Josh McNary, DE Carroll Phillips, WR Larry Pinkard, OL Chris Reed, OL Demetrius Rhaney, WR Jamal Robinson, CB Dwayne Thomas, FB Marquez Williams, DE Jonathan Woodward, WR Shane Wynn

Tennessee Titans

Players cut to reach 53 (final): CB Manny Abad, TE Jace Amaro, FB Joe Bacci, DL Angelo Blackson, NT DeAngelo Brown, CB Jeremy Boykins, DE Kourtnei Brown, TE Jerome Cunningham, LS Ryan DISalvo, QB Tyler Ferguson, CB Demontre Hurst, S Denzel Johnson, RB Akeem Judd, WR Jonathan Krause, WR KeVonn Maybon, OL Tyler Marz, OL Joshua Matias, WR Tre McBride, CB Mekale McKay, OT Steven Moore, RB Khalfani Muhammad, WR Giovanni Pascasio, OT Jonah Pirsig, RB Brandon Radcliff, DE Cameron Robbins, OT Brad Seaton, TE Tim Semisch, G Jake Simonich, CB Darrius Sims, CB D'Joun Smith, G Marc Spelman, LB Justin Staples, DL Jimmy Staten, WR Eric Weems, NT Antuan Woods

AFC West

Denver Broncos

Players cut to reach 53 (final): DE Nelson Adams, S Dante Barnett, DE Jimmy Bean, WR Marlon Brown, C Dillon Day, OLB Vontarrius Dora, OLB Ken Ekanem, ILB Jerrol Garcia-Williams, ILB Quentin Gause, OLB Deon Hollins, G Cameron Hunt, NT Tyrique Jarrett, OT Cedrick Lang, CB Chris Lewis-Harris, OLB Danny Mason, LB Deiontrez Mount, OT Justin Murray, WR Anthony Nash, NT Kyle Peko, WR Kalif Raymond, RB Stevan Ridley, CB Marcus Rios, TE Steven Scheu, OT Michael Schofield, WR Hunter Sharp, QB Kyle Sloter, ILB Kevin Snyder, DE Shakir Soto, S Orion Stewart, S Dymonte Thomas, RB Juwan Thompson, TE Austin Traylor, SS T.J. Ward, OT Elijah Wilkinson, RB Stanley Williams

Kansas City Chiefs

Players cut to reach 53 (final): DE Ricky Ali'ifua, CB De'Vante Bausby, FB Orson Charles, OL Joseph Cheek, WR Gehrig Dieter, TE Gavin Escobar, K Sam Ficken, CB Jacoby Glenn, CB Trevon Hartfield, OT Donald Hawkins, OT Josh James, WR Seantavius Jones, WR Tevin Jones, WR Marcus Kemp, G Damien Mama, LB Justin March-Lillard, LB Josh Mauga, S Leon McQuay, OLB Earl Okine, OL Mike Person, RB Devine Redding, OT Jah Reid, OLB Marcus Rush, CB Larry Scott, RB C.J. Spiller, QB Joel Stave, WR Tony Stevens, DT Maurice Swain, CB Steven Terrell, DT Cam Thomas, G Andrew Tiller, WR Rob Wheelwright

Los Angeles Chargers

Players cut to reach 53 (final): P Toby Baker, RB Kenjon Barner, QB Mike Bercovici, G Brett Boyko, WR Da'Ron Brown, WR Isaiah Burse, OT Tyreek Burwell, NT Ryan Carrethers, G Donovan Clark, QB Kellen Clemens, LB Kyle Coleman, TE Jeff Cumberland, CB Michael Davis, TE Mike Estes, DT Kaleb Eulls, CB Randall Evans, RB Kenneth Farrow, C Barrett Gouger, WR Jamal Jones, K Josh Lambo, LB Christopher Landrum, S Dwight Lowery, LB Mike Moore, WR Mitchell Page, WR Andre Patton, LB Joshua Perry, WR Cameron Posey, CB Trovon Reed, DE Caraun Reid, WR Artavis Scott, CB Brandon Stewart, CB Brad Watson, TE Matt Weiser, RB Andre Williams

Oakland Raiders

Players cut to reach 53 (final): OL Kareem Are, RB George Atkinson, DE Jimmy Bean, CB Breon Borders, DT Paul Boyette, WR K.J. Brent, OT Chauncey Briggs, DE Fadol Brown, TE Pharaoh Brown, LB Shilique Calhoun, S Anthony Cioffi, RB John Crockett, CB Kenneth Durden, LS Andrew East, DE IK Enemkpali, LB Najee Harris, WR Keon Hatcher, LB Ben Heeney, TE Cooper Helfet, TE Gabe Holmes, RB Elijah Hood, CB Chris Humes, DE Branden Jackson, S Ricky Jefferson, DE Rufus Johnson, LB LaTroy Lewis, S Marcus McWilson, WR Jaydon Mickens, TE Ryan O'Malley, G Oni Omoile, LB Brady Sheldon, G Ian Silberman, OT Jordan Simmons, K Giorgio Tavecchio, WR isaac Whitney, LB Xavier Woodson-Luster, WR Ishmael Zamora

NFC East

Dallas Cowboys

Players cut to reach 53 (final): DE Richard Ash, DE Woody Barron, S Robert Blanton, RB Brandon Brown-Dukes, WR Brian Brown, C Ross Burbank, CB Dejuan Butler, DT Jordan Carrell, OL Ruben Carter, OT Emmett Cleary, G Kadeem Edwards, LB Kennan Gilchrist, CB John Green, WR Karel Hamilton, TE Connor Hamlett, WR Javontee Herndon, RB Ronnie Hillman, P Sam Irwin-Hill, DT Joey Ivie, TE Blake Jarwin, WR Andy Jones, LB Joe Jones, DE Lenny Jones, WR Lance Lenoir, DE Darnell Leslie, LB John Lotulelei, LB Lamar Louis, QB Luke McCown, TE M.J. McFarland, QB Kellen Moore, DE Lewis Neal, WR Uzoma Nwachukwu, CB Sammy Seamster, S Jameil Showers, G Dan Skipper, G Nate Theaker, LB Lucas Wacha, WR Corey Washington, CB Marquez White, LS Zach Wood

New York Giants

Players cut to reach 53 (final): RB Khalid Abdullah, CB DaShaun Amos, OL Adam Bisnowaty, OL Michael Bowie, WR Marquis Bundy, OL Corin Brooks, LB Chris Casher, LB Steven Daniels, CB Donte Deayon, RB Shaun Draughn, WR Ed Eagan, WR C.J. Germany, CB Tay Glover-Wright, LB Curtis Grant, CB Daniel Gray, OL Jon Halapio, FB Jacob Huesman, QB Josh Johnson, OL Jarron Jones, WR Keeon Johnson, WR Jerome Lane, OL Richard Levy, LB Stansly Maponga, S Ryan Murphy, K Mike Nugent, DE Owa Odighizuwa, S Eric Pinkins, WR Darius Powell, DL Bobby Richardson, S Trey Robinson, OL Matt Rotheram, WR Travis Rudolph, DE Evan Schwan, WR Canaan Severin, CB Tim Scott, LB Deontae Skinner, WR Kevin Snead, DE Devin Taylor, CB Nigel Tribune, WR Andrew Turzilli, TE Will Tye, DT Jordan Williams

Philadelphia Eagles

Players cut to reach 53 (final): C/G Josh Andrews, CB Ron Brooks, TE Billy Brown, LB Don Cherry, DT Winston Craig, WR Rashard Davis, TE Anthony Denham, QB Dane Evans, LB Carlos Fields, LB Nathan Gerry, OT Dillon Gordon, G Darrell Greene, CB Aaron Grymes, DT Justin Hamilton, OT Taylor Hart, P Cameron Johnston, RB Byron Marshall, RB Ryan Mathews, DE Alex McCalister, QB Matt McGloin, DE Jake Metz, C Aaron Neary, C Tyler Orlosky, OT Victor Salako, CB C.J. Smith, S Tre Sullivan, LB Christian Tago, G Dallas Thomas, WR Bryce Treggs, WR Paul Turner, WR Greg Ward, CB Mitchell White, CB Jomal Wiltz, DT Gabe Wright, TE Adam Zaruba

Washington Redskins

Players cut to reach 53 (final): DE Brandon Banks, TE E.J. Bibbs, S Will Blackmon, C Lucas Crowley, WR Robert Davis, DE A.J. Francis, RB Manasseh Garner, WR Maurice Harris, WR Matt Hazel, RB Kenny Hilliard, CB Tevin Homer, WR Levern Jacobs, RB Matt Jones, OT Kyle Kalis, OT John Kling, G Arie Kouandjio, OLB Nico Marley, DT Joey Mbu, CB Jeremiah McKinnon, OL Kendall Pace, OT Vinson Painter, WR Zach Pascal, C Ronald Patrick, DL Ondre Pipkins, WR James Quick, OLB Pete Robertson, S Fish Smithson, WR Jamari Staples, QB Nate Sudfeld, WR Kendal Thompson, LB Ron Thompson Jr., LB Lynden Trail, LB Zach Vigil, OL Isaiah Williams

NFC North

Chicago Bears

Players cut to reach 53 (final): K Roberto Aguayo, ILB Jonathan Anderson, DB Johnthan Banks, OL Taylor Boggs, WR Daniel Braverman, DT Rashaad Coward, WR Victor Cruz, WR Titus Davis, LB Hendrick Ekpe, WR Tanner Gentry, OT Brandon Greene, S DeAndre Houston-Carson, WR Alton Howard, DE Jaye Howard, LB Isaiah Irving, DL John Jenkins, S Harold Jones-Quartey, OT Dieugot Joseph, OL Mitchell Kirsch, DL Kapron Lewis-Moore, OL Will Poehls, TE MyCole Pruitt, RB Rashaad Reynolds, OL Cyril Richardson, RB Josh Rounds, LS Patrick Scales, LB Alex Scearce, QB Connor Shaw, ILB Kelvin Sheppard, LB Dan Skuta, FB Freddie Stevenson, LB John Timu, DB B.D. Webb, DL C.J. Wilson

Detroit Lions

Players cut to reach 53 (final): LB Thurston Armbrister, RB Matt Asiata, CB Adairius Barnes, OT Nic Becton, WR Jace Billingsley, G Connor Bozick, S Alex Carter, LB Brandon Copeland, DT Ego Ferguson, WR Dontez Ford, DT Bruce Gaston, CB Tramain Jacobs, QB Brad Kaaya, OT Leo Koloamatangi, OT Cyrus Kouandjio, TE Khari Lee, DT Derrick Lott, DT Caushaud Lyons, WR Keshawn Martin, S Rolan Milligan, DE Giorgio Newberry, OT Storm Norton, DE Pat O'Connor, TE Scott Orndorff, TE Andrew Price, WR MIchael Rector, OG Matt Rotheram, WR Ryan Spadola, WR Dez Stewart, WR Noel Thomas, CB Josh Thornton, TE Robert Tonyan, TE Cole Wick, OLB Antoine Williams, TE Tim Wright

Green Bay Packers

Players cut to reach 53 (final): G Kofi Amichia, CB Donatello Brown, TE Emmanuel Byrd, QB Joe Callahan, LB Johnathan Calvin, WR Michael Clark, WR Montay Crockett, WR Malachi Dupre, G Thomas Evans, LB Reggie Gilbert, G Geoff Gray, LS Derek Hart, LB Cody Heiman, DT Calvin Heurtelou, QB Taysom Hill, CB Daquan Holmes, DE Shaneil Jenkins, FB Joe Kerridge, G Robert Leff, LB Josh Letuligasenoa, DT Izaah Lunsford, LB Derrick Matthews, WR Max McCaffrey, OL Adam Pankey, WR Colby Pearson, TE Aaron Peck, RB Kalif Phillips, DL Brian Price, CB Raysean Pringle, RB William Stanback, S Aaron Taylor, LB Jordan Tripp, S Jermaine Whitehead, WR DeAngelo Yancey

Minnesota Vikings

Players cut to reach 53 (final): G Willie Beavers, WR Moritz Bohringer, G Alex Boone, DT Dylan Bradley, CB Sam Brown, TE Kyle Carter, DT Chunky Clements, OL T.J. Clemmings, LB Noor Davis, T Reid Fragel, WR Isaac Fruechte, QB Taylor Heinicke, RB Bronson Hill, WR Cayleb Jones, G Zac Kerin, K Marshall Koehn, LB Elijah Lee, QB Mitch Leidner, DE Sam McCaskill, RB Terrell Newby, DE Ifeadi Odenigbo, CB Jabari Price, TE Josiah Price, CB Horace Richardson, CB Tre Roberson, LB Edmond Robinson, LB Darnell Sankey, WR R.J. Shelton, T Austin Shepherd, CB Terrell Sinkfield, DT Will Sutton, P Taylor Symmank, G Freddie Tagaloa, S Jack Tocho, TE Nick Truesdell

NFC South

Atlanta Falcons

Players cut to reach 53 (final): OT Travis Averill, S Marcelis Branch, OT Daniel Brunskill, WR Deante Burton, WR Anthony Dable, WR Reginald Davis III, C Corenlius Edison, OT Wil Freeman, LB Jermaine Grace, OT Kevin Graf, OT Larson Graham, TE Darion Griswold, WR Marvin Hall, DE Martin Ifedi, DE A.J. Jefferson, DE J'Terius Jones, CB Jarnor Jones, LB Josh Keyes, CB Akeem King, OT Andreas Knappe, LB Jack Lynn, WR Josh Magee, K Mike Meyer, S Jordan Moore, DE Chris Odom, TE Joshua Perkins, RB Jhurell Pressley, FB Tyler Renew, QB Matt Simms, RB Kelvin Taylor, OT D.J. Tialavea, QB Alex Torgerson, DT Taniela Tupou, DE Joe Vellano, S Deron Washington

Carolina Panthers

Players cut to reach 53 (final): LB Ben Boulware, LB Zeek Bigger, OT Blaine Causell, DT Eric Crume, DE Bryan Cox, WR Austin Duke, C Brian Folkerts, WR Mose Frazier, WR Keyarris Garrett, QB Garrett Gilbert, WR Trevor Graham, CB Devonte Johnson, DT Toby Johnson, P Andy Lee, DT Gabriel Mass, DE Arthur Miley, DE Zach Moore, DE Efe Obada, S Damian Parms, CB Jeff Richards, CB Zack Sanchez, G Chris Scott, RB Jalen Simmons, S Dezmen Southward, TE Eric Wallace, QB Joe Webb, DE Larry Webster, TE Bryce Williams, DT Connor Wujciak, FB Darrel Young

New Orleans Saints

Players cut to reach 53 (final): OT Khalif Barnes, LB Adam Bighill, TE Braedon Bowman, RB Travaris Cadet, CB Taveze Calhoun, ILB Audie Cole, LS Justin Drescher, WR Travin Dural, CB Malik Foreman, G John Fullington, QB Garrett Grayson, TE Garrett Griffin, DE Obam Gwachum, WR De'Quan Hampton, OL Bryce Harris, CB Erik Harris, DE John Hughes, DE Jason Jones, WR Jake Lampman, FB Zach Line, DT Ashaad Mabry, CB Arthur Maulet, OLB Michael Mauti, DT Tony McDaniel, CB Elijah Mitchell, QB Ryan Nassib, G Kristjan Sokoli, CB Damian Swann, G Cameron Tom, OL Landon Turner, OT Jerry Ugokwe, RB Darius Victor, LB Jonathan Walton, DT Justin Zimmer

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Players cut to reach 53 (final): DE Mehdi Abdesmad, CB Jude Adjei-Barimah, G Josh Allen, DE Sterling Bailey, DE Tavaris Barnes, LB Richie Brown, LB Riley Bullough, CB Mariel Cooper, LS Andrew DePaola, WR Donteea Dye, DE Hendrick Ekpe, RB Russell Hansbrough, CB Vernon Harris, G Jarvis Harrison, WR Shaq Hill, K Zach Hocker, WR Josh Huff, S Marqueston Huff, FB Austin Johnson, DE George Johnson, S Isaiah Johnson, OT Korren Kirven, LB Jeff Knox, G Michael Liedtke, QB Sefo Liufau, OT Marquis Lucas, WR Freddie Martino, RB Jeremy McNichols, CB Jonathan Moxey, LB Eric Nzeocha, CB Cody Riggs, LS Garrison Sanborn, G James Stone, WR Derel Walker, TE Tevin Westbrook, WR Bobo Wilson

NFC West

Arizona Cardinals

Players cut to reach 53 (final): WR Carlton Agudosi, DT Peli Anau, LB Alex Bazzie, WR Marquis Bundy, LB Cap Capi, CB Jarrell Carter, TE Gerald Christian, WR Aaron Dobson, S Ironhead Gallon, LB Zaviar Gooden, CB Daniel Gray, CB Gump Hayes, WR Krishawn Hogan, WR Chris Hubert, LB Jarvis Jones, RB Chris Johnson, G Dorian Johnson, G Kaleb Johnson, LB Tre'Von Johnson, QB Trevor Knight, LB Ryan Langford, P Richie Leone, CB Ryan Lewis, OT Jonathan McLaughlin, S Harlan Miller, DT David Moala, C Daniel Munyer, OT Givens Price, WR Jeremy Ross, TE Ricky Seals-Jones, CB Sojourn Shelton, DT Ed Stinson, RB James Summers, DT Pasoni Tasini, G Cole Toner, TE Hakeem Valles, LB Terence Waugh, LB Scooby Wright

Los Angeles Rams

Players cut to reach 53 (final): DT Omarius Bryant, WR K.D. Cannon, OL Parker Collins, K Travis Coons, CB Carlos Davis, LB Kevin Davis, OL Michael Dunn, OL Jake Eldrenkamp, LB Josh Forrest, WR C.J. Germany, DB Tyquwan Glass, RB Aaron Green, TE Cory Harkey, DE A.J. Jefferson, DB Isaiah Johnson, DB Michael Jordan, OL Alex Kozan, RB De'Mard Llorens, DE Caushaud Lyons, WR Bradley Marquez, OLB Willie Mays, LB Cassanova McKinzy, WR Paul McRoberts, OLB Andy Mulumba, OL Pace Murphy, LB Folarin Orimolade, QB Dan Orlovsky, DB Aarion Penton, NY Mike Purcell, FB Sam Rogers, WR Shakeir Ryan, DT Casey Sayles, WR Brandon Shippen, WR Nelson Spruce, WR Justin Thomas, OLB Carlos Thompson, RB Lenard Tillery, OLB Davis Tull, G Cody Wichmann, TE Travis Wilson

San Francisco 49ers

Players cut to reach 53 (final): QB Matt Barkley, C Tim Barnes, TE Blake Bell, RB Kapri Bibbs, OLB Ahmad Brooks, LB Austin Calitro, WR DeAndre Carter, CB Will Davis, DT Quinton Dial, ILB Jayson Dimanche, DL Leger Douzable, OT J.P. Flynn, OL Andrew Gardner, RB Tim Hightower, TE Cole Hikutini, CB Asa Jackson, DT Chris Jones, WR Jeremy Kerley, OL Andrew Lauderdale, DT Sen'Derrick Marks, FB Tyler McCloskey, QB Nick Mullens, WR Louis Murphy, DL Noble Nwachuku, WR Tim Patrick, ILB Sean Porter, OL Norman Price, K Nick Rose, LB Shane Skov, WR DeAndre Smelter, S Vinnie Sunseri, OT Darrell Williams Jr.

Seattle Seahawks

Players cut to reach 53 (final): QB Trevone Boykin, T Darrell Brown, LB Rodney Butler, DT Rodney Coe, RB Alex Collins, RB Mike Davis, CB Pierre Desir, TE Steve Donatell, LB Christian French, WR Cyril Grayson, DT Tylor Harris, C Joey Hunt, DT Quinton Jefferson, WR Jamel Johnson, WR Kenny Lawler, DT Jeremy Liggins, TE Marcus Lucas, CB Demetrius McCray, DT Greg Milhouse, WR David Moore, LB Mike Morgan, LB Kache Palacio, C/G Will Pericak, LB Otha Peters, FB Marcel Reece, WR Darreus Rogers, DT Ahtyba Rubin, DT Garrison Smith, WR Rodney Smith, TE Tyrone Swoopes, T Tyrus Thompson, CB Mike Tyson, WR Kasen Williams