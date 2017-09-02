Denver Broncos make 'difficult decision' to release Pro Bowl safety T.J. Ward
Ward had surfaced in trade rumors earlier in the week
The NFL's new roster-cutdown policy has led to a deluge of moves this weekend, as teams have only a few days to trim their rosters from 90 players down to 53. We've got a roundup of all the players cast aside right here and a list of Friday's most notable moves right here, but Saturday brought with it another big name that's heading to the open market.
In a move first reported by NFL.com and later confirmed by the team, the Denver Broncos have parted ways with safety T.J. Ward.
Ward's name had surfaced in trade rumors earlier this week, but Broncos coach Vance Joseph denied that he was available for trade. Just a few days later, he's been let go with no compensation at all. The move saves the Broncos $3.25 million against the salary cap, with $1.25 million counting against their books as dead money.
Broncos president of football operations John Elway called the move "a difficult decision."
The Broncos still have one of the better secondaries in football with Chris Harris Jr., Aqib Talib, and Bradley Roby at corner, plus Darian Stewart at the other safety spot. They have several options they can use to replace Ward, with William Parks and Justin Simmons likely to pick up a bunch of snaps.
As for Ward, there should be plenty of interest for his services around the league. He may not be a Pro Bowl quality player anymore, but he's still got plenty left in the tank. He should be at or near the top of the wish list for teams in need of an in-the-box safety. The Cowboys and Texans are two playoff hopefuls who could use an upgrade at the position.
