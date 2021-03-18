The NFL announced an expansive multi-year TV deal on Thursday, securing game-day coverage on CBS and other major networks, as well as Amazon Prime Video, from 2023 -- when the league's current deal expires -- all the way through the 2033 season. ABC/ESPN, NBC and Fox will serve alongside CBS as major broadcast partners under the new deal, which will enable increased flexibility of prime-time matchups and allow all four major networks to broadcast multiple Super Bowls.

"These new media deals will provide our fans even greater access to the games they love. We're proud to grow our partnerships with the most innovative media companies in the market," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a league statement. "Along with our recently completed labor agreement with the (NFL Players Association), these distribution agreements bring an unprecedented era of stability to the league and will permit us to continue to grow and improve our game."

Under the 11-year agreement, CBS, NBC and Fox will have the option to simultaneously stream games they broadcast on traditional TV. All games broadcast on CBS will be streamed live on Paramount+, ViacomCBS' flagship streaming service, giving CBS Sports more Sunday afternoon game broadcasts and streams than ever before. CBS' package includes continued rights for AFC coverage, which dates back to 1998, as well as an expanded schedule of NFC games. The package is highlighted by 10 CBS double-headers, including the NFL's most-watched Sunday afternoon slot (4:25 p.m. ET) and the annual Thanksgiving Day game.

CBS Sports will broadcast three Super Bowls as part of the deal, including the first in the new agreement, Super Bowl LVIII in 2024, as well as Super Bowl LXII in 2028 and Super Bowl LXVI in 2032. Fox will also host three, as will NBC, with ABC/ESPN carrying two.

The CBS Television Network and Paramount+ will also present a full slate of playoff games each season, featuring the AFC Championship Game, one divisional game and one wild-card game. A second wild-card game will be added to the CBS Sports lineup during the 2024, 2029 and 2033 seasons.

"The NFL has been a cornerstone of CBS Sports programming for more than 60 years. We are extremely pleased to extend our long-standing partnership with the NFL for the next decade," said Sean McManus, CBS Sports chairman. "The NFL is the most valuable content in all of media, and we are excited that the deal allows for more Sunday afternoon games than ever before and we retain the NFL's most-watched time slot. This wide-ranging deal includes significantly expanded rights, and we look forward to continued growth and to maximizing the enormous value of the NFL across all of our CBS Sports platforms."

The new TV deal also allows ESPN to retain "Monday Night Football" rights, with ESPN+ simulcast capabilities, and "flex" games into the "MNF" slot. NBC will retain "Sunday Night Football" and be able to simulcast games on its Peacock streaming service.

NFL Network will also continue to air a select schedule of exclusive games, while Amazon Prime Video will serve as the exclusive home of "Thursday Night Football" beginning in 2023.