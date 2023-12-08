Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Justyn Ross has been suspended six games by the NFL for violating the league's personal conduct policy, according to ESPN. Ross had been on the Commissioner Exempt List since October and that time away from the team is credited toward this suspension. So, Ross will be eligible to return to the Chiefs on Monday following the club's matchup with the Bills. The receiver will also have to pay back the six game checks he received on paid leave.

These developments come after Ross was arrested on Oct. 23 on two misdemeanor charges of criminal damage of less than $1,000 and domestic battery with no priors, according to 610SportsKC. Ross pleaded not guilty to both charges during his arraignment and was released on $2,500 bond under the conditions that he has no contact with the accuser or any witnesses, per Pro Football Talk.

Court documents released in early November unveiled more about the incident that led to Ross' arrest. A court affidavit notes that Ross found out his girlfriend was cheating and threw her out of their Shawnee apartment. The woman then said Ross pushed her and threw her to the floor before throwing things at her, according to KCTV. Ross told investigators that he got upset when he found out about the infidelity and admitted to throwing her stuff out the door of their apartment along with breaking a laptop, which he claims he owns.

Prior to his arrest, the 23-year-old wideout has caught three passes for 34 yards in seven games played this season. Ross joined the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of Clemson in 2022. After shining in rookie training camp, Ross was placed on injured reserve with a foot injury, and did not play the entire season.