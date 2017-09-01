NFL suspends Saints receiver Willie Snead for first three games of regular season

Saints wide receiver Willie Snead will serve three games of the initial four-game suspension that was levied upon him for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy.

Snead was a key cog of the New Orleans offense in 2016, coming up just shy of 900 yards in an offense that had two other 1,000-yard receivers. He broke out in 2015 and became known for his consistency on the third down.

Head coach Sean Payton confirmed that the suspension was for a DUI incident in the offseason in a teleconference with reporters.

"Obviously it's unfortunate, and knowing Willie, a bit surprising," Payton said, per NOLA.com.

Mickey Loomis continued the bluntness of the sentiments, with The Advocate's Nick Underhill showing a statement from Loomis that said "we are aware of the news regarding Willie Snead's suspension. Our focus is on finalizing our roster and preparing for the beginning of the 2017 regular season and working with the players on our team."

The suspension came unexpectedly to most, but the Saints will have to make due without their arguably No. 2 receiver. It's unknown who will step into the role in the short-term, but Tommylee Lewis or Brandon Coleman are among the most likely options.