NFL Week 3: How to stream, watch Chiefs-Chargers, 'Star Trek: Discovery' on CBS All Access

Want to watch the NFL on CBS but don't have cable? CBS All Access has partnered with the NFL so you can stream local market games each Sunday to your computer, tablet or OTT device. It's a concerted effort to allow viewers to watch football wherever they're at, all without needing a cable or satellite subscription (or even a television) in your local market.

Obviously CBS All Access is about more than streaming football (although it doesn't have to be). For as low as $5.99 a month, the service allows subscribers to stream hundreds of hit shows. The real benefit, however, lies in being able to watch CBS live wherever you are. If you got roped into a wedding, you're stuck at a baby shower or you're just a good mom or dad and want to be at your kid's soccer game on Sunday, you can stream games directly to your tablet or laptop.

How to get CBS All Access

Signing up is simple as well. You simply go to the CBS All Access landing page and pick the plan you want to purchase. Click here if you want to go straight to the free one-week trial, and input the proper information. Please note: there is a seven-day free trial available for new customers. However, by this Sunday it will be over for anybody who started a new account on or before Sep. 8-9.

Chiefs vs. Chargers on CBS All Access

The AFC West is shaping up to be one of the best divisions in football. The 2-0 Chiefs beat up on the Patriots in the opener, then they came back the next week to beat the Eagles. The Chargers have lost two absolute heartbreakers, missing field goals in the final minute of the game in each of their first two losses. The StubHub Center's Los Angeles turnout wasn't great in its unveiling, but they Bolts hope to bounce back against the Chiefs.

Kareem Hunt has been the surprise of the Chiefs' season so far, rushing for over 200 yards over the course of his first two career games. The rookie has been a phenom early, while Alex Smith has been methodical leading the Chiefs, and he'll have to be as they try to keep pace with the Raiders and Broncos. Whether or not all three teams can keep up their pace, the AFC West promises to be an interesting race.

Chiefs vs. Chargers start time, stream, channel, broadcasters

Date: Sunday, Sep. 24



Sunday, Sep. 24 Time: 4:25 p.m. ET



4:25 p.m. ET Location: StubHub Center



StubHub Center Channel: CBS (check local listings)



CBS (check local listings) Stream : CBS All Access



: CBS All Access Broadcasters: Kevin Harlan, Rich Gannon

Watch the 'Star Trek: Discovery' premier on CBS All Access

After NFL Sunday's games are done, you can also catch the premier of the new CBS series "Star Trek: Discovery". In a revamp of the classic series, Discovery will take viewers back to the world that they love. All 15 'Discovery' episodes will be available on CBS All Access, yet another reason to subscribe. Now, you can get both football and space exploration fixes, all in one place.

How to watch CBS All Access

The streaming service is readily available on nearly all platforms, both homebound and mobile.

Apple TV, Android, iPad, Roku, Google Chromecast, Playstation 4, Xbox, Windows 10 and Amazon Fire TV all have CBS All Access capability, meaning you can stream games from the comfort of your home or on the go.

You can download the CBS app through various app stores or by clicking here.

And if you're an old-fashioned person who likes streaming on the world wide web, you can always just watch the games on CBS.com in more than 150 markets across the U.S.

The subscription, of course, also covers primetime match-ups. That includes this year's "Thursday Night Football" games featured on CBS.

"CBS has been one of our most trusted and valuable partners for over 50 years, and we're happy to extend our relationship with them in new and exciting ways," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement announcing the partnership. "Distribution of our games on CBS All Access is a win for the millions of NFL fans across the country, especially those looking to watch our games on these emerging digital platforms."

The new digital partnership between CBS and the NFL is a multi-year agreement, so you can sign up knowing that you'll be able to watch "NFL on CBS" games for years to come.

Questions about CBS All Access

If you have any questions about CBS All Access, which NFL games are available in your market, want to submit a question and/or would like to provide feedback, etc., click here.