NFL Week 8: How to watch, live stream the Raiders and Bills on CBS All Access

Want to watch the NFL on CBS but don't have cable? CBS All Access has partnered with the NFL so you can stream local market games each Sunday to your computer, tablet or OTT device. It's a concerted effort to allow viewers to watch football wherever they're at, all without needing a cable or satellite subscription (or even a television) in your local market.

Obviously CBS All Access is about more than streaming football (although it doesn't have to be). For as low as $5.99 a month, the service allows subscribers to stream hundreds of hit shows. The real benefit, however, lies in being able to watch CBS live wherever you are. If you got roped into a wedding, you're stuck at a baby shower or you're just a good mom or dad and want to be at your kid's soccer game on Sunday, you can stream games directly to your tablet or laptop.

How to get CBS All Access

Signing up is simple as well. You simply go to the CBS All Access landing page and pick the plan you want to purchase. Click here if you want to go straight to the free one-week trial, and input the proper information. Please note: there is a seven-day free trial available for new customers.

Raiders and Bills on CBS All Access

The Raiders will be without Marshawn Lynch against the Bills, but nonetheless they're coming off of a huge win against the division rival Chiefs in a wild finish. The Raiders are trying to gain ground in the West, and the win snapped a four-game losing streak just in time. The Chiefs are still first in the West, but the division is more open than it was two weeks or even a week ago. The offense showed some signs of life again in the win, as the Raiders will try to start a streak of their own against the Bills.

For the Bills, Tyrod Taylor proved once again that he has what it takes to be a force to be reckoned with as a starter. The Bills pulled off a clutch win against the Buccaneers last week, and they're looking to hang in in the AFC East race with the Patriots. Sitting at 4-2, this game will be a key one for the Bills, as the Patriots are getting hot and the Bills just shook off a loss to the Bengals. The road won't be easy moving forward, but this game could be pivotal -- especially depending on how the Patriots do against the Chargers.

Raiders vs. Bills start time, stream, channel, broadcasters

Date: Sunday, Oct. 29



Sunday, Oct. 29 Time: 1 p.m. ET



1 p.m. ET Location: Ralph Wilson Stadium -- Orchard Park, New York



Ralph Wilson Stadium -- Orchard Park, New York Channel: CBS (check local listings)



CBS (check local listings) Stream : CBS All Access



: CBS All Access Broadcasters: Andrew Catalon, James Lofton



How to watch CBS All Access

The streaming service is readily available on nearly all platforms, both homebound and mobile.

Apple TV, Android, iPad, Roku, Google Chromecast, Playstation 4, Xbox, Windows 10 and Amazon Fire TV all have CBS All Access capability, meaning you can stream games from the comfort of your home or on the go.

You can download the CBS app through various app stores or by clicking here.

And if you're an old-fashioned person who likes streaming on the world wide web, you can always just watch the games on CBS.com in more than 150 markets across the U.S.

The subscription, of course, also covers primetime match-ups. That includes this year's "Thursday Night Football" games featured on CBS.

"CBS has been one of our most trusted and valuable partners for over 50 years, and we're happy to extend our relationship with them in new and exciting ways," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement announcing the partnership. "Distribution of our games on CBS All Access is a win for the millions of NFL fans across the country, especially those looking to watch our games on these emerging digital platforms."

The new digital partnership between CBS and the NFL is a multi-year agreement, so you can sign up knowing that you'll be able to watch "NFL on CBS" games for years to come.

Questions about CBS All Access

