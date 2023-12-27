PHILADELPHIA -- Britain Covey didn't think he was going to score a touchdown during his 54-yard punt return against the New York Giants. It appeared there was only the punter to beat, and Covey did pass the punter, yet there were still a few players surrounding him.

Covey, listed at 5-foot-8 and 173 pounds on the Philadelphia Eagles website, knew his limitations.

"I knew I probably wasn't scoring," Covey said with a smile. "Maybe if I had 5-to-10 more pounds, I'd muscle my way in there. I'm only like 170."

Covey's punt return sparked the Eagles when the team needed it most. Just 1 minute and 25 seconds into the game, Covey caught a short Jamie Gillan punt and saw the opportunity to gain some yards. He eluded five Giants players on the left side of the field before a wide open right side opened up.

That got the Lincoln Financial Field crowd -- and the Eagles -- going.

The 54-yard return by Covey shouldn't come as a surprise, as Covey has been one of the best punt returners in the NFL this season. Covey is second in the NFL in yards per punt return (14.6) while having the fourth-most returns (28). He's the only player in the league with more than 400 punt return yards (409).

Covey is third in franchise history in yards per punt return average in a season (14.6) of players with 20-plus punt returns. Only Brian Westbrook (15.3, 2003) and DeSean Jackson (15.2, 2009) have averaged more in a single season with 20-plus returns.

"What a weapon," Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said. "Do you all have votes for Pro Bowl? Vote for that guy. Who is returning the ball better than him? Who is a better punt returner in the NFL than Britain Covey?

"He changes games. That first one after the defense gets a big stop and then Britain coming and doing what he did, he's a special returner. He has turned himself into a very special football player who's a weapon for us.

"I haven't seen anybody play better than him and return the ball better than him. He's a stud."

The Eagles don't view Covey as just a returner, and are starting to get him involved in the offense. Covey played as many snaps as Quez Watkins in Monday's 33-25 win (one), catching a pass in his lone opportunity. The 7-yard reception was just a quick screen pass from Jalen Hurts, yet it was a sign the Eagles want to get Covey more involved.

Covey could have gotten even more yards on the play, but the defender was able to read Jordan Mailata's direction. The tackle by Jason Pinnock broke up a play that could have went for 20-plus yards.

"Mailata reads the play and I read Mailata," Covey said on the catch. "The defender played it well. Basically he was dancing with Mailata. That's why I was trying to be patient to see which direction (he was going). Hopefully we'll hit (it) in the future. We still got seven yards, but we want more."

The Eagles have had packages for Covey the entire year, yet Covey knows his role on this team. He's pretty good at it too.

"I still view myself as a receiver that plays punt returner," Covey said. "But we got a great receiver room. So I'm gonna do my role as a punt returner, own it, obsess over it, and help the guys on the unit.

"Just give the coaches confidence I can come in and help on the offensive side, whatever role that is."