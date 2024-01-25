PHILADELPHIA -- Admitting failure isn't easy. Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni was forced to reveal his offensive system was a problem.

The Eagles offense failed to score 20 points in five of the last seven games. The unit averaged 21.0 offensive points per game in the last five games (including nine points in the wild-card playoff loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers). Philadelphia scored 19 total points in its last two games.

Remember this unit has Jalen Hurts, AJ Brown (although he suffered a knee injury in Week 18), DeVonta Smith, D'Andre Swift, Dallas Goedert, and the best offensive line in football. These failures fall on Sirianni, and he's willing to put his job on the line to fix them.

"We all have a hand in it, and anything that happens on that field will always start with me," Sirianni said at the NovaCare Complex on Wednesday. "I don't care if that's offense, defense or special teams. I'll be on the front of that, of where the staleness came from.

"But we did; there were things that we look at that we can do better, and whether that's the pass game or whether that's the run game, whether that's the protections, there's parts of that in all areas that we look at and be like, 'that wore its course.'"

The first change the Eagles made was moving on from offensive coordinator Brian Johnson after one season. Johnson's dismissal was a result of the collapse of an offense that was one of the best in the NFL just a year ago.

"We got a little bit stale on offense by the end of the year," Sirianni said. "And these ideas and this new person coming in is meant to take away the staleness and add the value of what they're adding to the offense."

The offense wasn't as multi-faceted in 2023 as it was in 2022. Defenses adjusted by blitzing Hurts at a high rate and playing more two-high safeties to counter Brown and Smith. The result was more negative plays and fewer throws between the numbers to counter what the defense was giving them.

New wrinkles to the offense are welcome. That's what Sirianni is seeking with his next offensive coordinator, even if he wouldn't reveal if he has control over the offense.

"There's going to be things that they bring that are going to be fresh ideas for us to help our players grow and help our players play at the top level," Sirianni said. "And there have been some things that we've done really well on offense, too, in the past that you'll mesh in some of that together, as well, I think with some of the success that we've had these last three years and the things that our guys do well.

"So I'm excited about that, the new ideas meshing with some of the old ideas."