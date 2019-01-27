Nickell Robey-Coleman now claims the ball was tipped on infamous missed pass interference play

If you thought the controversy about the brutal missed pass interference call that arguably cost the New Orleans Saints a chance at the Super Bowl was over, think again. Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman, who admitted after the game he was blatantly trying to interference with Saints receiver TommyLee Lewis on the play so as to not give up a touchdown, now says that the ball was tipped -- or at least, that somebody else on the field said the ball was tipped.

Here's the exact phrasing, per The Athletic's Vincent Bonsignore:

Just an FYI: I spoke to #Rams Nickell Robey-Coleman about this and he is adamant someone on the field said the ball was tipped. At the very least there is some compelling video showing that might have been the case. https://t.co/lJ8o0KRMRM — Vincent Bonsignore (@VinnyBonsignore) January 26, 2019

The supporting evidence for the theory that the ball was tipped appears to come from the following video:

That video does not really show a clear view of the ball actually being tipped -- just a freeze-frame of the ball being above Michael Brockers' left hand. Other angle, of course, contradict the idea the ball was tipped.

Here's the thing, though: Even if the ball had been tipped, it doesn't matter! Robey-Coleman blasted Lewis with a helmet-to-helmet hit. So even though a pass interference penalty would be negated by a tipped pass, the personal foul would not have. And we know the NFL agrees the hit was helmet-to-helmet because the league fined Robey-Coleman nearly $27K earlier this week.

NFL made an unofficial statement on the hit that Rams' CB Nickell Robey-Coleman delivered on Saints' WR Tommylee Lewis.



NFL fined Robey-Coleman the amount of $26,739 for the helmet-to-helmet that was not flagged during the NFC Championship Game, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 25, 2019

Neither the fine nor the apparent admission several NFL figures made to Saints coach Sean Payton that the call(s) were missed really rectifies anything, of course, but they do render Robey-Coleman's contention that the ball was tipped irrelevant.

If you still haven't marked your calendar for the Super Bowl, the game will be kicking off from Atlanta on Feb. 3 and will be televised by CBS and you can stream it right here. If you're thinking about buying a new TV for the big game, CNET has you covered. They shared their best picks for every budget.