Odell Beckham took a year off from football while recovering from a torn ACL he suffered in Super Bowl LVI. Beckham wasn't sure he wanted to come back to the NFL (and was fine if he didn't).

In came the Baltimore Ravens, giving him what he sought in his next team (and Beckham had multiple offers from other teams). The Ravens made Beckham feel wanted, similar to what he received with the Los Angeles Rams in his half season there.

"It wasn't like I felt I had to prove something to anybody else," Beckham told The Athletic. "I know who I am. I know what I'm capable of. I'm secure with myself and my life. But it's more about my people, for my son to be inspired. If he sees his dad work hard, maybe he will want to work hard at something and give it a go at whatever."

The $15 million offer Baltimore gave Beckham was unlike any offer Beckham received. Beckham was searching for a multi-year offer, yet didn't get it. The Ravens valued Beckham more than production on the field.

"I love the guy. He's a pro. He's what you would expect from a world-class athlete," Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said at minicamp earlier this summer. "He's a highly competitive guy. He wants to play at the highest level on only the highest level; he's not interested in not playing and performing at the very highest level.

"From everything I've heard, he's a big-time practice player. [From] everything I've seen, he's a big-time 'train himself' guy, workout guy [to] get ready to play. So, those are the things that you always respect."

Beckham is fine with the one-year deal. This may be his last year in the NFL, as he's taking his career on a year-to-year basis.

"I'm thinking like this is my last year," Beckham said. "I'm going to give it my all this year. And then if something happens after that, we can go from there."