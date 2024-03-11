The Green Bay Packers have turned their backfield on its head. Off the heels of agreeing to terms with former Raiders running back Josh Jacobs, the team released veteran running back Aaron Jones. On top of Jacobs' arrival, this severing of ties with Jones comes after contract talks between him and the Packers broke down. Jones was entering the final year of his contract in 2024 and was due $12 million for this season.

"We want to thank Aaron for his unwavering commitment to the Packers and the community over the past seven seasons," Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said Monday in a statement on the team's website. "It is certainly one of the hardest decisions we've had to make in my time with the Packers and not one taken lightly. He has not only had a significant impact on the field and in the locker room, but he is one of the most beloved players in the community. We wish nothing but the best for Aaron and his entire family moving forward."

The 29-year-old had spent his entire career with the Packers. He was drafted by the club in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft out of UTEP and blossomed into one of the more versatile backs in the league. He was named to the Pro Bowl in 2020 and was the co-leader for rushing touchdowns (16) back in 2019.

"Today is a tough day for the Packers and our community. As good of a player as Aaron is on the field, he is an even better person," Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said Monday in a statement on the team's website. "When I arrived in Green Bay as a first-time head coach, he was instrumental in establishing our winning culture and always served as the greatest example of what it meant to be a Packer. Aaron will always be one of the best players I had the opportunity to coach. He, his son, Junior, his mom, Vurgess, and his family will be missed."

Aaron Jones GB • RB • #33 Att 142 Yds 656 TD 2 FL 1 View Profile

In 2023, Jones was hampered by injuries and limited to just 11 games. When he was on the field, however, he was extremely productive, rushing for over 100 yards in the final five games of Green Bay's season including its two playoff games. In his seven years with the franchise, he topped 1,000 scrimmage yards four times and had three campaigns with double-digit touchdowns.

Jones finishes his Packers career with the third-most rushing yards in team history with 5,940. His 45 rushing touchdowns rank fourth in franchise history and his 272 receptions ranked 19th.

On top of Jones' departure, Jacobs' arrival also calls into question Green Bay's eagerness to retain fellow running back A.J. Dillon, who is also currently a free agent. If Dillon also is playing elsewhere in 2024, that would mean 320 total carries from last season are now up for grabs with Jacobs likely set to inherit the lion's share.