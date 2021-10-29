The Green Bay Packers were already down Aaron Rodgers' top two passing options. Rodgers may not finish Thursday's showdown without his top tight end as well.

Robert Tonyan suffered a knee injury on a 33-yard catch in the third quarter with the Packers up 17-14. On the tackle by Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson, Tonyan didn't get up and held his knee. The Packers ruled their starting tight end questionable to return, as he exited the blue medical tent without a noticeable limp.

Tonyan had 15 catches for 155 yards and two touchdowns heading into the game, averaging 10.3 yards per catch. This comes after a season which Tonyan led all tight ends with touchdown catches with 11.

With Davante Adams and Allen Lazard on the reserve/COVID-19 list, Tonyan and Randall Cobb were the most experienced options on the Packers' offense Thursday. He led Green Bay with 49 receiving yards before exiting.