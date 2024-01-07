NFC North rivals will face off in Week 18 as the Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers host Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears on Sunday on CBS and Paramount+. The Bears may be eliminated from the NFL playoffs, but they have played well down the stretch and enter the regular season finale with two straight wins. They visit a Packers team looking to clinch the NFC North and make it back into the NFL playoff bracket. You can stream the game in select markets on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here.

Kickoff from Lambeau Field in Green Bay is 4:25 p.m. ET. The Packers are three-point favorites in the latest Packers vs. Bears odds, and the over/under for total points scored is 45.

A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including the UEFA Champions League and Europa League, NWSL, Serie A, and countless movies and shows.

How to watch Bears vs. Packers

Packers vs. Bears date: Sunday, Jan. 7

Packers vs. Bears time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Packers vs. Bears TV channel: CBS

Packers vs. Bears streaming: Paramount+

Week 18 NFL picks for Bears vs. Packers

Before tuning into Sunday's Packers vs. Bears game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 18 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 181-129 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 35-21 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

For Packers vs. Bears, the model is picking Over 45 points to be scored. The Over has hit in nine games this season for Green Bay, including the season-opener between these teams in Chicago, and it has hit in their last six straight. Additionally, the Packers have scored over 30 points in two straight games and Love has passed for over 200 yards both times.

Fields continues making his case to be the Bears starting QB of the future by throwing for throwing for 200-plus yards in three of his last five games while still contributing to Chicago's run game. The Packers defense could have trouble containing, which could contribute to the model leaning on the Over 45 points to be scored.

How to watch, live stream the NFL on CBS

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch your live local NFL on CBS games on any device you want.