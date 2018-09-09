Packers vs. Bears odds: Sunday Night Football picks from advanced model on 48-34 run

Sunday Night Football opens with a longstanding rivalry as the Chicago Bears take on the Green Bay Packers. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET from Lambeau Field. This is the 197th meeting between the NFC North foes and Green Bay leads the all-time series by a hair, 96-94-6. Mike McCarthy is back for his 13th season as Packers head coach, while Matt Nagy makes his regular season debut leading the Monsters of the Midway. Last year, for the first time since 2008, Green Bay missed the playoffs, finishing a disappointing 7-9, but with all of their weapons healthy, the Packers are gunning for a deep postseason run. Green Bay is a seven-point favorite, down from an opening of 8.5. The Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, has held steady at 47.5.

Before you make your Packers vs. Bears picks for Sunday Night Football, you need to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say. The computer went 48-34 on A-rated picks last season and $100 bettors who followed it the past two seasons are up nearly $4,000. The model finished the 2017 season on a triumphant note when it confidently backed the Eagles, a 5.5-point underdog, over the Patriots in Super Bowl LII.

Now, the model has simulated Chicago vs. Green Bay 10,000 times to produce strong against-the-spread and Over-Under picks. We can tell you it's leaning Under, saying it hits in 60 percent of simulations. It has also locked in a spread pick that hits well over half the time. You can see it only at SportsLine.

The model has factored in that quarterback Mitch Trubisky will be manning the offense after an up-and-down rookie campaign. In 12 games, he threw just seven touchdown passes -- and seven interceptions. Chicago had virtually no vertical, deep-threat attack, preferring to grind out first downs on the ground and short passes.

Chicago also beefed up its offense with the addition of tight end Trey Burton. Best known for throwing the fourth-down Philly Special touchdown pass to Nick Foles in Super Bowl LII, he has proven to be an effective blitz blocker with sure hands to pick up first downs. Chicago also brought in Allen Robinson, who had 14 touchdowns in 2015 with the Jaguars. Coming off an ACL tear, he was a full go in training camp.

The model is aware that in order for the Packers to cover, they will need Aaron Rodgers to get production out of a high-powered offense capable of quick-strike scoring. The 34-year-old, two-time MVP played in only seven games last season after fracturing his collarbone in Week 6 against the Vikings.

Manning the running back slots are Jamaal Williams and Ty Montgomery. Williams was a pleasant surprise during the second half of the season, rushing for 522 yards in his final eight games. Montgomery, who's also a pass-catching threat, is good to go after wrist surgery.



After three years in Seattle, Jimmy Graham is now a Packer. He's hoping to find his previous form as a dominant tight end when he was with the Saints, where he averaged 10.2 touchdowns. Davante Adams had a consistently solid 2017 season, corralling 74 receptions for 885 yards and 10 scores.



So which side of the Bears vs. Packers spread hits in over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to be all over, all from the incredible computer model that has returned over $4,000 to $100 bettors.