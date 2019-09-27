Packers vs. Eagles: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Packers vs. Eagles football game
Who's Playing
Green Bay (home) vs. Philadelphia (away)
Current Records: Green Bay 3-0-0; Philadelphia 1-2-0
What to Know
Philadelphia will take on Green Bay at 8:20 p.m. ET on Thursday at Lambeau Field. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, Philadelphia now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.
The Eagles suffered a bitter loss last week, failing to capitalize on an early lead against Detroit. It was close but no cigar for Philadelphia as they fell 27-24 to Detroit. Philadelphia got a solid performance out of QB Carson Wentz, who passed for 259 yards and two touchdowns; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the victory. This makes it three games in a row in which Wentz has scored a touchdown.
Meanwhile, Green Bay might be getting used to good results now that the team has three wins in a row. They took their game against Denver 27-16.
Green Bay's win lifted them to 3-0 while Philadelphia's defeat dropped them down to 1-2. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Packers enter the contest with 5 forced fumbles, good for best in the NFL. As for the Eagles, they enter the matchup having picked the ball four times, good for third in the the league. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8:20 p.m. ET
- Where: Lambeau Field -- Green Bay, Wisconsin
- TV: Amazon Prime Video
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $69.00
Odds
The Packers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Eagles.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Packers as a 4.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 46
Series History
Green Bay won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Nov 28, 2016 - Green Bay 27 vs. Philadelphia 13
Top Projected Fantasy Players
- Aaron Jones: 11.6 points
- Davante Adams: 11.42 points
- Zach Ertz: 6.61 points
Weather
The current forecast: overcast, with a temperature of 58 degrees.
