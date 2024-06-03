The Buffalo Bills will soon have a new stadium to call home and are eyeing the NFL Draft as the backdrop for their housewarming party. The franchise is planning to place a bid to play host to the 2028 NFL Draft, according to the Buffalo News. The draft would be hosted at the new Highmark Stadium, which is currently under construction.

The new $1.7 billion stadium broke ground in June 2023 and is expected to be ready before the start of the 2026 regular season. That would be plenty of time before the team would play host to the 2028 draft if the league awards them the event.

"We've seen the success and growth of the draft in other markets," Bills CEO Pete Guelli told the Buffalo News. "[The NFL Draft] is the kind of [opportunity] we're going to pursue as an organization, and we think the city of Buffalo would be absolutely perfect for this type of event. Our plan would be to express interest, and it's competitive -- there are no guarantees it will work out, but we want to go down that road."

For years, the NFL Draft has been an event based out of New York City. Over the last decade, however, the league has begun taking the show on the road to various destinations throughout the league. This past season the draft was held in Detroit and welcomed over 775,000 fans over the course of the three days.

Next year, Green Bay is slated to play host to the 2025 NFL Draft and then it will travel to Pittsburgh for the 2026 draft. No team has been awarded the 2027 draft to this point.