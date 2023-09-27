Lions vs. Packers is one of the oldest rivalries in the NFL and the two divisional foes will match up for the 188th time on Thursday Night Football to kick off Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season. Both teams are 2-1 and tied atop the NFC North standings, but Detroit is a 1.5-point home favorite in the latest Packers vs. Lions odds from the SportsLine Consensus. However, that's just one of dozens of ways to bet on TNF and the NFL player props for Week 4 have already been posted at several sportsbooks.

The latest Lions vs. Packers NFL props list Packers quarterback Jordan Love's over/under for total passing yards at 222.5. He's bested that total in two of three games this season despite only completing 53.1% of his passes and is averaging less than six yards per pass attempt over his last two games. Which side should you play for Jordan Love props and what other TNF props should you target? Before betting any NFL props for Thursday Night Football in Week 4 or entering selections on sites like PrizePicks, you need to see the Packers vs. Lions NFL prop predictions powered by SportsLine AI.

Built using cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques by SportsLine's Data Science team, AI Predictions and AI Ratings are generated for each player prop. The AI predictions are determined by statistically learning from each player's historical data then quantitatively evaluating the strength of the opponents defense by assigning a numeric value out of 100 called a matchup score.

Once a prediction is formulated, the AI rating is generated using the prediction, the matchup score, and the odds of the market. For example, you could see a 5-star rating on an over bet if a player is facing a poor defense, their prediction differs from the line and there are favorable odds.

In addition, SportsLine AI is the first fully automated predictive model at SportsLine. It continuously refreshes on the most recent available data and can help you spot the biggest discrepancies in the lines. In Week 2, SportsLine AI went an astounding 19-9 on its 5-star prop picks and is 105-70 for a $1,592 profit on 4.5 and 5-star prop predictions for the season.

For Packers vs. Lions on Thursday Night Football, the model has evaluated the NFL player prop odds and provided Lions vs. Packers prop picks for every available prop market. You can only see the AI player prop predictions for Green Bay vs. Detroit here.

Top NFL player prop bets for Packers vs. Lions

After analyzing Lions vs. Packers and examining the dozens of player prop markets, SportsLine AI says Lions quarterback Jared Goff goes under 1.5 passing touchdowns. The Rams seemed to view Goff as a hindrance in their pursuit of a championship and he was used to enhance the trade package that sent Matthew Stafford to Los Angeles.

That trade resulted in a championship for the Rams, but the Lions have seemed content with the trade as well, using the picks cache they received to overhaul their roster and revive Goff's career as a quality starting quarterback. However, Goff has only thrown multiple passing touchdowns in one game this year and didn't throw a single touchdown in his last trip to Green Bay in January.

Meanwhile, the Packers' defense has only given up three passing touchdowns so far this year and the pass rush has produced 37 pressures and nine sacks in three weeks. SportsLine AI sees Green Bay's defense rattling Goff, who throws for just one touchdown on average. See more NFL props here.

How to make NFL player prop bets for Green Bay vs. Detroit

In addition, SportsLine AI says another star sails past his total and has three other NFL props rated four stars or better. You need to see the model's analysis before making any Lions vs. Packers prop bets for Thursday Night Football.

Which Packers vs. Lions prop bets should you target for Thursday Night Football? Visit SportsLine now to see the top Lions vs. Packers props, all from the brand-new SportsLine AI that went 19-9 on all 5-star rated NFL prop picks in Week 2.