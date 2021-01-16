One season after making a surprising run to the Super Bowl, the Los Angeles Rams failed to qualify for the postseason in 2019. They bounced back to reach the 2021 NFL Playoffs and pulled off an upset over Seattle in their wild-card contest despite injuries at quarterback. The Rams will attempt to repeat the feat when they visit the No. 1-seeded Green Bay Packers on Saturday in an NFC Divisional Round matchup. Kickoff from Lambeau Field is set for 4:35 p.m. ET.

Los Angeles (11-6) used its top-ranked defense to harass Russell Wilson and limit the Seahawks to 278 total yards in a 30-20 win. The Packers (13-3) concluded the regular season with a six-game winning streak and eight victories in their final nine contests en route to their second straight NFC North title. Green Bay is a 6.5-point favorite in the latest Packers vs. Rams odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is 45.5.

Packers vs. Rams spread: Green Bay -6.5

Packers vs. Rams over-under: 45.5 points

Packers vs. Rams money line: Green Bay -310, Los Angeles +255

GB: Packers are 6-2 against the spread in their last eight playoff games

LA: Rams have failed to cover six straight meetings with Green Bay

Why the Packers can cover

Aaron Rodgers took it personally when Green Bay selected quarterback Jordan Love in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, as he posted an MVP-caliber regular season. The 37-year-old put up eye-popping numbers while leading the league in completion percentage (70.7), passer rating (121.5) and touchdown tosses (career-high and franchise-record 48). Rodgers joined Peyton Manning (2004, 2013) as the only quarterbacks in NFL history with at least 45 TD passes in multiple seasons.

Rodgers' favorite target this season was wide receiver Davante Adams, who set career-highs with 115 receptions and a league-leading 18 touchdown catches while amassing 1,374 yards in just 14 games. The 28-year-old from Fresno State broke Sterling Sharpe's franchise record for receptions in a season (112 in 1993) and tied his mark for scoring catches (1994).

Why the Rams can cover

Jared Goff has not put up flashy numbers in the NFL playoffs during his brief career, but he usually manages to find a way to get the job done. The 26-year-old led Los Angeles to victories over Dallas and New Orleans in the 2018 postseason despite throwing for fewer than 300 yards in each contest and helped guide the team past Seattle last weekend while playing with a fractured thumb.

Goff fell 48 yards shy of his third straight 4,000-yard season in 2020, but set a career-high with four rushing touchdowns.

Cam Akers had just one 100-yard performance during his first NFL regular season, but he matched that in his playoff debut. The 2020 second-round draft pick from Florida State had 28 carries for 131 yards and a touchdown in the victory over Seattle and added 45 yards on two receptions. Akers recorded a team-leading 625 yards and two TDs in 13 regular-season games.

