The Green Bay Packers will host the Tennessee Titans in a cross-conference showdown on Sunday Night Football. The Packers are 11-3 after a win over the Carolina Panthers in Week 15 and, entering the week, Green Bay was the No. 1 seed in the NFC. The Titans are 10-4 on the season, sitting in a tie with the Indianapolis Colts for the top spot in the AFC South entering Week 16.

Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m. ET in Green Bay. William Hill Sportsbook lists the Packers as three-point home favorites, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 54 in the latest Packers vs. Titans odds.

Packers vs. Titans spread: Packers -3.5

Packers vs. Titans over-under: 56 points

Packers vs. Titans money line: Packers -160, Titans +140

TEN: Titans are 5-2 against the spread in the last seven games

GB: Packers are 9-5 against the spread this season

Why the Titans can cover



While the Titans have an opportunistic defense that has generated 13 interceptions, Tennessee is an offense-first team this season. Under the leadership of Arthur Smith, the Titans are tied for the NFL lead in scoring, averaging 30.1 points per game, and are second in both total offense (399.4 yards per game) and rushing offense (160.4 yards per game).

Through the air, the Titans are fourth in yards per pass attempt (8.1) and, with Ryan Tannehill as the centerpiece, Tennessee is sixth in passing touchdowns (31) and second-best at avoiding interceptions (five).

On the ground, Derrick Henry is an unstoppable force, helping the team to produce 5.0 yards per carry (third in the NFL) and leading a ground game that has 21 total rushing touchdowns. Tennessee is also very strong on third down, converting 44.7 percent of opportunities.

Why the Packers can cover

Though one side of the field is elite for Green Bay, the Packers are a balanced team with strong units on both sides. Led by Aaron Rodgers, who leads the NFL in passing touchdowns and passer rating, the Packers are an elite group through the air, averaging more than 260 yards and taking care of the ball with the fewest interceptions in the league (four). Green Bay is also a top-eight team in both rushing yards per game (128.9) and per attempt (4.7), with a top-five offense in yardage (390.0 yards per game) and scoring (31.0 points per game).

Defensively, the Packers are No. 8 in the league in yards allowed (337.7 per game), with top-11 metrics in pass defense, run defense and third down defense.

