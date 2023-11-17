The Dallas Cowboys have the NFL's largest fanbase -- their average home attendance of 93,548 leads the NFL this season -- and the Carolina Panthers are preparing for the fans of "America's Team" to descend on Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, en masse for their Week 11 showdown on Sunday.

So much so that Panthers head coach Frank Reich has his team preparing to use a silent snap count against the Cowboys. It is a practice utilized in raucous, road environments when opposing fans are so loud that the visiting offense uses it to avoid miscommunication. Rare is it that a home team has to employ such this practice.

"I think everyone knows how well Dallas travels," Reich said Friday, via ESPN. "We have a great city that other teams' fans like to come to. We're prepared, we practiced silent count this week if we have to use it. We're prepared either way."

On the field, the Cowboys are looking to cut down on their NFL-worst nine penalties per game on the road this season. Perhaps an environment where Dallas fans are the most vocal, like they could be on Sunday, is what the Cowboys need to improve upon their road-game discipline.