Panthers, NFL fans react to Falcons' new uniforms on Twitter
Social media was full of takes on the Falcons new threads
The Atlanta Falcons revealed their new uniforms on Wednesday, and, as always, many fans took to Twitter to express their opinions on the new threads. The Falcons color scheme of red, black, and white hasn't changed, which doesn't come as a big surprise. However, the uniforms did have some tweaks in terms of the combinations.
Now, all but one of their jerseys says "ATL" on the front.
Atlanta will continue to use their classic black jersey and white pants throwback combination that they've worn in recent years. However, all of the others are different than what they've had in the past.
While the fan reactions were tremendous, the spar between the Carolina Panthers and Falcons was nothing short of amazing. The Panthers showed a laptop playing the Falcons video about the new uniforms and dubbed it with someone laughing in the background.
Not to be outdone, the Falcons responded with the phrase "#šhïñëTHRŪthëŠHÄDĒ," which is a jab at quarterback Cam Newton wanting to leave the franchise. Last month, Newton commented on a Panthers Instagram post in a strange font and the Falcons decided to utilize that level of shade.
Some fans were in favor of a majority of the uniform combinations. For example, this particular fan enjoyed most of the combinations, but wasn't a fan of the red and black two-tone jerseys that the team is adopting.
Meanwhile, some weren't fans of the change and liked the previous Falcons uniforms a lot better than the new design.
In addition, some non-Falcons fans took the opportunity to throw some shade towards the Falcons. This particular fan decided to replace the "ATL" wording on the front of the jerseys with the 28-3 scoreboard. Of course, that's referring to the 28-3 lead that the Falcons blew against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI back in 2017.
And a few more fans jumped on that particular bandwagon.
Some fans also completely went into savage mode and said that they thought the uniforms were awful.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2020 Draft: Ranking the top 10 RBs
Several teams will find their answers to the running back position through the draft; here's...
-
Predicting next franchise player trades
If the trade market for franchise players is anything like last offseason, things could get...
-
10 takeaways from Brady, Stern interview
Tom Brady pulled back the curtain with Howard Stern
-
Jameis talks Bucs' Brady signing
'And for you to get replaced by Tom Brady in a city you love so much, I guess that's kudos...
-
Draft: How first 10 picks could unfold
Jason La Canfora has begun digging deeper into his research and gives an early sense of he...
-
Brady's marriage was why he skipped OTAs
Tom Brady admits during Howard Stern interview that he needed to put more time in as a father,...
-
Monday Draft Monday 3.0 recap
NFL teams weren't afraid to move up, back, and out of the first round during Monday's mock...
-
LIVE: Free agency rumors, signings, trades
Breaking down the latest rumors, news, signings and trades across the NFL
-
Jaguars vs. Colts live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Jaguars vs. Colts football game