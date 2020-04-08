Panthers, NFL fans react to Falcons' new uniforms on Twitter

The Atlanta Falcons revealed their new uniforms on Wednesday, and, as always, many fans took to Twitter to express their opinions on the new threads. The Falcons color scheme of red, black, and white hasn't changed, which doesn't come as a big surprise. However, the uniforms did have some tweaks in terms of the combinations.

Now, all but one of their jerseys says "ATL" on the front.

Atlanta will continue to use their classic black jersey and white pants throwback combination that they've worn in recent years. However, all of the others are different than what they've had in the past.

While the fan reactions were tremendous, the spar between the Carolina Panthers and Falcons was nothing short of amazing. The Panthers showed a laptop playing the Falcons video about the new uniforms and dubbed it with someone laughing in the background.

Not to be outdone, the Falcons responded with the phrase "#šhïñëTHRŪthëŠHÄDĒ," which is a jab at quarterback Cam Newton wanting to leave the franchise. Last month, Newton commented on a Panthers Instagram post in a strange font and the Falcons decided to utilize that level of shade.

Some fans were in favor of a majority of the uniform combinations. For example, this particular fan enjoyed most of the combinations, but wasn't a fan of the red and black two-tone jerseys that the team is adopting.

These three combos and the retro jersey are absolutely amazing. 🔥



The red one is truly awful though. pic.twitter.com/hjA05j1GTe — Carter Glenn (@CarterFGlenn) April 8, 2020

Meanwhile, some weren't fans of the change and liked the previous Falcons uniforms a lot better than the new design.

@Mattstars brooo these might be the worst in the league. I loved their jerseys before :( — JO (@justinBRObara) April 8, 2020

In addition, some non-Falcons fans took the opportunity to throw some shade towards the Falcons. This particular fan decided to replace the "ATL" wording on the front of the jerseys with the 28-3 scoreboard. Of course, that's referring to the 28-3 lead that the Falcons blew against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI back in 2017.

absolutely fire pic.twitter.com/79MbhhDMSy — thank you brady (@ms36goat) April 8, 2020

And a few more fans jumped on that particular bandwagon.

To think after 28 redesigns, only 3 people like it.



Again, that's 28-3. — The Greatest (@TheGOAT53217970) April 8, 2020

Some fans also completely went into savage mode and said that they thought the uniforms were awful.

And award for ugliest uniforms in 2020 ...... — Josh (@kcsportsonly) April 8, 2020