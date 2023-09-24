The Chiefs owned the Bears to start their Week 3 matchup, cruising to a 34-0 halftime lead in front of the Arrowhead Stadium crowd. But bad news arrived just before the break, when quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a right ankle injury just before half. Fortunately for the Chiefs, Mahomes returned behind center to start the second half without any significant limp.

Mahomes, who played through a high-ankle sprain for much of the 2022 playoffs, remained on the field with Kansas City up 31 late in the second quarter. After Bears defensive end Yannick Ngakoue rolled over the same ankle at the end of a pass play, however, the two-time NFL MVP showed a significant limp. He stayed under center for the remaining seconds of the first half, but he didn't move much in the pocket on his final throw, then shook his head in frustration as he came off the field.

Mahomes conversed with head coach Andy Reid as the two sides went to the locker room.

He was practically perfect before suffering the injury, going 15 of 20 for 169 yards and two touchdowns to guide the Chiefs' 34-point lead, the largest halftime advantage of his career.