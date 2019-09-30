Patrick Mahomes on historic pace: Here's how other QBs who had strong starts through four games ultimately fared

Patrick Mahomes did not have a typical Patrick Mahomes performance Sunday (24-of-42, 315 yards, zero touchdowns, zero interceptions, 81.0 quarterback rating), but the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback continued his pursuit of the NFL record books. While Mahomes did snap his streak of consecutive games with multiple touchdown passes at 14 (one shy of tying Peyton Manning for the longest streak in NFL history), he did become the fifth different player in NFL history with 300 yards passing in each of the first four games of a season and the first since Peyton Manning and Drew Brees accomplished the feat in 2013.

Manning went on to set the record for most passing yards in a season in NFL history (5,477) that year, a pace Mahomes is currently set to break through the first four games. Mahomes has 1,510 passing yards, which is a 16-game pace of 6,040 (which would shatter Manning's record).

Now, Mahomes isn't the first quarterback to have 1,500-plus passing yards through the first four games, but he's the third in NFL history to accomplish the task, along with Kurt Warner and Tom Brady. Manning, Brees, Warner, and Tom Brady all had seasons of 5,000 yards after torrid four-game starts.

Here's a look at how each fared:

Quarterback Passing Yards (first four games) Passing TDs (first four games) Passing Yards (season) Passing TDs (season) Kurt Warner (2000)* 1,557 10 3,429 21 Tom Brady (2011) 1,553 13 5,235 39 Peyton Manning (2013) 1,470 16 5,477 55 Drew Brees (2013) 1,434 10 5,162 39 Patrick Mahomes (2019) 1,510 10 TBD TBD

* Warner played in just 11 games due to injury

None of these quarterbacks was able to keep up their pace, but Manning has the most passing yards in a season while Brady finished third on the list and Brees sixth. Brees actually has three seasons (2011, 2012, 2016) while he's thrown for more passing yards in a year.

Whether Mahomes can keep up his fast start will be determined, but the Chiefs quarterback is the only player on this list who was under age 29 at the time. Warner was 29 in 2000, while Brady was 34, Brees 34, and Manning 37.

With a high-powered Kansas City offense, it wouldn't be surprising to see Mahomes continue to get within striking distance of Manning's passing yards record.