Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is only 27 years old, but already has a league MVP, a Super Bowl ring and Super Bowl MVP on his resume. Mahomes has accomplished a lot since he was drafted in the first round of the 2017, and it is expected that the rest of his career will continue to to be filled with success.

The question is: Just how long will his career last?

Mahomes' early career has been sized up to seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady in many instances, as they both are dominant, won championships young and anytime they take the field they have the chance to win and have complete control of the game.

Brady is now 45 year old and still playing in the league, becoming the oldest quarterback to ever start a game. It would be surprising if another quarterback ever passed his mark, but Mahomes could be the one to do it.

Brady has said in the past, "When I suck, I'll retire," and when Mahomes was asked how long he plans on playing in the NFL, he gave an answer similar to No. 12's answer.

"I want to play as long as I can play, and I can still have a chance to help the team get better," Mahomes said Wednesday. "Obviously, it's hard to play until you're 45 years old, and I don't want to be out there just hanging on. You see what Tom is -- he's still playing at a very high level. I think that's why it's hard for him to kind of give it up -- when you're playing at a high level you don't want to leave it."

Mahomes' contract has nine years left, when No. 15 will be 36. If he aims for Brady's numbers and plays until he is 45, Mahomes will still be slinging he ball in 2040, 18 years from now.

"For me, I'm going to try to keep my body in the best shape possible, and as long as they'll let me play and I can play at a high level. I'll be out there," Mahomes said.

For now, Mahomes is just focused on the next game up, which just happens to be against the quarterback 18 years his senior.

The 27-year-old praised Brady for his consistency in the league and says he is excited to face the GOAT this week, as the Chiefs are scheduled to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on "Sunday Night Football."

"I mean it's special to see the things that he's done in this league. The way he was able to change the position, the longevity of great success -- I mean that's the crazy part -- you look at his career and there's never really been a down year. He's always been great and had a great season and found ways to get even better," Mahomes said. "He's done stuff off the field that hasn't impacted him on the field, but still made his legacy even greater so it's always a great opportunity for me and our team to go up against a great quarterback and really [measure] where our team is at."

Brady and Mahomes have met five times, including Super Bowl LV and the 2018 AFC Championship. Brady has the playoff win and the Super Bowl win and owns a 3-2 advantage over Mahomes.