Cornerback Patrick Peterson is hoping to stay put in Pittsburgh. The 13-year veteran says he wants to remain a Steeler, but says ultimately the ball is in their court, or field in this instance.

"The question is if the Steelers want me to finish with them. I signed a two-year deal for a reason," the eight-time Pro Bowler said on his podcast All Things Covered.

Peterson joined the Steelers in 2023, after spending the previous two seasons with the Minnesota Vikings. He signed a two-year, $14 million contract last offseason and will count $9.775 million against the salary cap next season. If the Steelers released Peterson, they would save $6.85 million, but the CB is hoping that isn't the case.

The veteran played in 17 games this season, starting 16, finishing with two interceptions, 11 passes defended, 42 combined tackles, 34 solo tackles and eight assists on tackles. He feels this performance is enough for the Steelers to want to keep him around.

"I feel great. Me and Coach [Mike] Tomlin had a great conversation after the season," Peterson said. "Obviously, I know that you gotta go through your evaluations in the draft and free agency and things like that. But for me, what I was able to do in Year 13, playing different positions, coming into a new environment. I felt my season was very successful, playing 97% of my snaps."

He continued, noting that at 33 years old, he is doing things not many his age are doing on the football field.

"Ain't many guys in the league -- 13 years in -- in the secondary, at least that's playing 97% of their snaps -- even young guys," he said. "I've shown the ability to be durable. I've shown the ability not only to lead by example but be accountable. I told Coach Tomlin at the end of the year when we had our exit meeting, I feel great. My mental is in the right place. My body is in the right place. I want to give it another shot."

Peterson knows it is not a guarantee that he will be in a Steelers jersey next season and Tomlin would not commit either way.

"What's the plan? That's for another story because I know that I am older. I know that," Peterson said, mentioning the salary cap is always a consideration for a player at this stage of his career.

For Peterson, it does not matter what position he plays and he would move permanently to safety if that's what it takes to remain in black and gold.

"As you saw this year, I'm open to playing wherever, whenever," he said. "Wherever I can be to help the team, I'm all for it. Except for the bench."

The Steelers finished 10-7 this season, coming in third in a competitive AFC North division that had all winning teams.