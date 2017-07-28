Patriots camp has just started but Bill Belichick is already in midseason form

Training camps may have just opened but Bill Belichick's press-conference game needs no reps to get back to championship form.

Never known to suffer fools gladly, the Patriots coach has already grown tired of questions about individual players making individual plays when such things mean next to nothing in the context of the 2017 season for reasons that will become abundantly clear, if they already haven't.

First, here's undrafted free agent wide receiver Austin Carr's nifty touchdown catch during Thursday's session:

This grab by Austin Carr might have been the catch of the day. UDFA was the Big Ten receiver of the year last season. pic.twitter.com/Llevs4p2FK — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) July 27, 2017

And here's Belichick's response to a question about said catch. Get comfortable:

"Right. You know, you guys are asking a lot of questions about what have we seen from 'this' guy, what are we seeing from 'that' guy. We've yet to put on pads, alright? I understand that this is a pretty talented group of evaluators in this room, but in all honesty our evaluations come more in training camp when we actually practice and we can fully execute the techniques and the plays that we're trying to do. "So the main thing we try to get done in the spring and the main thing we're trying to get done in these two days is to teach the players what to do to give them the most fundamental instruction that we can, given the restraints that we have on practice. Then when padded practices and, I would say real training camp starts tomorrow, we'll continue for quite a while after that, including the preseason games, is when the real evaluations start. "So I know everybody's all excited when a guy catches a pass, but when the defense doesn't jam him, or they're not allowed to really because we don't want heavy contact out there, and they aren't competing for contact at the end of the play then it's not quite the same as when all of that's going on. I'm not taking anything away from the receivers. I'm not taking anything away from anybody. I'm just saying it is what it is. "The competitive level out there is not what it's going to be starting tomorrow, so to evaluate players competitively when they're not on a competitive level, I have a hard time with. But I know a lot of the people are real good at that and they can make a lot more out of it than I can, but due to my personal limitations and my personal inability to make those evaluations, I don't make them. "We can keep asking about how everybody does on 'this' and how everybody does on 'that'. The main thing for me is to see if they're doing the right thing, doing it properly, how we can correct that, and then there will be a point in time where everybody will be able to go out and do it to the best of their ability against very competitive players on the other side of the ball and we'll see what happens. That's when the evaluations really start, other than if a person can't take the instruction and do what you're asking them to do or can't do it properly, you can evaluate that. But in some cases it's hard to evaluate how they're doing competitively against somebody else when it's really not a competitive situation."

Belichick makes a fair point: Yes, we're all excited because football is back, but we're literally days into the start of training camp. Trying to draw conclusions based on a handful of plays is a waste of time, and Belichick wants you to know that he has better things to do.

Of course, not everybody is buying his shtick, which brings us to colleague Pete Prisco, who also makes a fair point:

Hey, you guys could have waited until the sixth round to take Brady and gotten lucky too https://t.co/TCAuaDQwBf — Pete Prisco (@PriscoCBS) July 28, 2017

The takeaway: Whether Austin Carr ever catches another pass or not, the Patriots remain heavy favorites to return to the Super Bowl as long as Tom Brady remains on the field.