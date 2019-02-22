Patriots owner Robert Kraft charged with two counts of soliciting prostitution at massage parlor in Florida
Kraft was charged with paying for sexual services at the Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter, Florida
New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is being charged with two counts of soliciting another to commit prostitution, Jupiter Police Chief Daniel Kerr announced in a news conference on Friday.
Kraft was charged with paying for sexual services at the Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter, reports CBS Miami. Detectives said the acts were captured on surveillance video and that Kraft's active warrant is being handled by the state's attorney's office.
Twenty-five individuals are to be charged after what CBS Miami reports has been an eight-month investigation into prostitution and possible sex trafficking involving the spa.
Kraft released a statement through a spokesperson about the charges:
Kraft was in Palm Beach for a fundraiser at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute Saturday, according to News Chief via CBS Boston. He left for Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday to attend the NBA All-Star Game.
Kraft, 77, bought the Patriots in 1994. The team has won six Super Bowls, most recently a 13-3 victory over the Rams on Feb. 3.
CBS News has more on the developing story right here.
