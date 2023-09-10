Patriots backup quarterback Matt Corral was absent from the team without notice on Friday and Saturday in preparation for Sunday's season-opener against the Eagles, according to The Athletic. Corral, who was picked up by the team on August 31, was placed on New England's exempt list on Saturday.

Reports had recently surfaced about the Patriots' plans to release the second-year quarterback, but The Athletic's report states that New England is still trying determine Corral's future with the team. New England's current depth at quarterback includes starter Mac Jones and primary backup Bailey Zappe.

Corral, 23, was a third-round pick of the Carolina Panthers last April. He was released by the team on August 30 after not attempting a pass during his rookie season.

Corral enjoyed a successful college career at Ole Miss that saw him throw 49 touchdowns against 19 interceptions during his final two years on campus. And despite being one of the top-rated quarterback prospects entering the 2022 draft, Corral elected to play in that year's Sugar Bowl. Unfortunately for Corral, he left the game early after sustaining an ankle injury in Ole Miss' eventual loss to Baylor.

Corral opened up about his experience with depression during an interview with Yahoo Sports in February of 2022. During the interview, Corral talked about how he underwent therapy during his college years and how that allowed him to come out of his shell as a player.

"You know, I'm not going to say that life's easy every single day. It has its trials and tribulations," he said in the story. "But having your vices, understanding yourself, (knowing) where you're at mentally and how to prevent certain emotions and just being able to control them (has helped).

"Keep it under control, and keeping the main thing the main thing is keeping God first and understanding that it's not about you."