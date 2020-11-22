The New England Patriots are getting back one of their best running backs as they prepare for a playoff push. On Saturday morning, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported that the Patriots are activating Sony Michel off injured reserve. Unfortunately, fans will have to wait another week for Michel to return to the playing field, as he will be inactive on Sunday against the Houston Texans. The Patriots also waived offensive lineman Hjalte Froholdt in a corresponding move to make room on the roster.

Michel has played in just three games this season and has rushed for 173 yards and one touchdown on 26 carries. Michel was placed on injured reserve in early October due to a quad injury, while Damien Harris was promoted to the active roster. Harris has been impressive through six games this season, as he has racked up 471 rushing yards and a touchdown on 85 carries. It will be interesting to see how this running back rotation works with Harris, Michel, James White and Rex Burkhead all vying for touches, but the Patriots bringing back another solid weapon is a plus nonetheless.

In 32 career games with the Patriots, Michel has rushed for 2,016 yards and 14 touchdowns. The Patriots' rushing attack has been their greatest strength this season, as they currently rank No. 2 in the league with an average of 161.1 yards on the ground per game. Just last week, they were able to beat the No. 1 rushing offense in the Baltimore Ravens by a score of 23-17, as Harris exploded for 121 yards on 22 carries. New England will try to replicate its success on the ground against the Texans this Sunday.