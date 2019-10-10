Patriots vs. Giants: How to watch NFL online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

New England (home) vs. N.Y. Giants (away)

Current Records: New England 5-0-0; N.Y. Giants 2-3-0

What to Know

After two games on the road, New England is heading back home. They will take on the Giants at 8:20 p.m. ET on Thursday at Gillette Stadium. New England is currently enjoying a five-game winning streak and is looking to extend their dominance.

The Patriots made easy work of Washington last week and carried off a 33-7 win. RB Sony Michel and QB Tom Brady were among the main playmakers for New England as the former rushed for 91 yards and one TD on 16 carries and the latter passed for 348 yards and three TDs on 42 attempts. Brady didn't help his team much against Buffalo two weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Meanwhile, after a dominant victory in their game, the Giants were humbled. They lost to Minnesota by a decisive 28-10 margin. If the Giants were hoping to take revenge for the 24-10 defeat against Minnesota the last time the teams met, then they were left disappointed.

The Patriots are the favorite in this one, with an expected 17-point margin of victory. Those taking them against the spread are banking on an outcome similar to that of the team's contest last week, where they covered a 16.5-point spread.

New England's victory lifted them to 5-0 while the Giants' loss dropped them down to 2-3. We'll find out if the Patriots can add another positive mark to their record or if the Giants can shake off the loss and take the spring out of New England's step.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8:20 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8:20 p.m. ET Where: Gillette Stadium -- Foxborough, Massachusetts

Gillette Stadium -- Foxborough, Massachusetts TV: Fox

Fox Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $80.00

Odds

The Patriots are a big 17-point favorite against the Giants.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Patriots as a 16.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 41

Series History

New England won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.